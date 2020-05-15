SIgnal running at half risk

With the same account balance as the provider, 1:500 leverage and no EAs or any other trading occurring on the account my trades enter at exactly half the risk of the provider. To increase the risk would I have to increase the account balance?   
 
If you have already put the participation percentage in Signals settings to the maximum 95%, yes the only other option you have is to increase your balance.

The fact that you are copying signal's trades at half risk mean that either the signal opens 0.02 trades and you 0.01 or you have a lower participation setting, as I pointed out above.



