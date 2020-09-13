symbols in extern variable
No because they aren't a constant (broker dependent.)
It also isn't necessary. Code the EA to trade the current chart. Put it on other charts to trade them. Done.
My purpose is to use ATR indicator with other symbol 's parameter in current chart
For example :
my current chart is "usdcad" symbol but indicator window is "wti" or any other symbol in market watch.
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Just out of curiosity : by Struct or Class is it possible to create a data type pointing to market watch list ?
My purpose is to use ATR indicator with other symbol 's parameter in current chart
For example :
my current chart is "usdcad" symbol but indicator window is "wti" or any other symbol in market watch.
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Just out of curiosity : by Struct or Class is it possible to create a data type pointing to market watch list ?
Tell us what you really want to do. Your query is too ambiguous.
I try to do this kind of extern variable :
With this declaaration :
class myClassSymbols{ string m_a1,m_a2; public: myClassSymbols():m_a1("eurusd"),m_a2("usdjpy"){} ~myClassSymbols(){} }; extern myClassSymbols mySymbol;
but there is an error msg
So ,is it conceivable extern variable drop-down list that contains market watch symbols
Thanks
No.
You can make an enum list though.
Heres an example:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| ISO-Symbols.mq5 | //| Copyright 2018, Marco vd Heijden, MetaQuotes Software Corp. | //| https://www.mql5.com | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2018, Marco vd Heijden, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Symbols (Forex ISO 4217) | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ enum symbol { AED, // AED - United Arab Emirates dirham AFN, // AFN - Afghan afghani ALL, // ALL - Albanian lek AMD, // AMD - Armenian dram ANG, // ANG - Netherlands Antillean guilder AOA, // AOA - Angolan kwanza ARS, // ARS - Argentine peso AUD, // AUD - Australian dollar AWG, // AWG - Aruban florin AZN, // AZN - Azerbaijani manat BAM, // BAM - Bosnia and Herzegovina convertible mark BBD, // BBD - Barbados dollar BDT, // BDT - Bangladeshi taka BGN, // BGN - Bulgarian lev BHD, // BHD - Bahraini dinar BIF, // BIF - Burundian franc BMD, // BMD - Bermudian dollar BND, // BND - Brunei dollar BOB, // BOB - Boliviano BOV, // BOV - Bolivian Mvdol (funds code) BRL, // BRL - Brazilian real BSD, // BSD - Bahamian dollar BTN, // BTN - Bhutanese ngultrum BWP, // BWP - Botswana pula BYN, // BYN - Belarusian ruble BYR, // BYR - Belarusian ruble BZD, // BZD - Belize dollar CAD, // CAD - Canadian dollar CDF, // CDF - Congolese franc CHE, // CHE - WIR Euro (complementary currency) CHF, // CHF - Swiss franc CHW, // CHW - WIR Franc (complementary currency) CLF, // CLF - Unidad de Fomento (funds code) CLP, // CLP - Chilean peso CNY, // CNY - Chinese yuan COP, // COP - Colombian peso COU, // COU - Unidad de Valor Real (UVR) (funds code) CRC, // CRC - Costa Rican colon CUC, // CUC - Cuban convertible peso CUP, // CUP - Cuban peso CVE, // CVE - Cape Verde escudo CZK, // CZK - Czech koruna DJF, // DJF - Djiboutian franc DKK, // DKK - Danish krone DOP, // DOP - Dominican peso DZD, // DZD - Algerian dinar EGP, // EGP - Egyptian pound ERN, // ERN - Eritrean nakfa ETB, // ETB - Ethiopian birr EUR, // EUR - European Euro FJD, // FJD - Fiji dollar FKP, // FKP - Falkland Islands pound GBP, // GBP - Pound sterling GEL, // GEL - Georgian lari GHS, // GHS - Ghanaian cedi GIP, // GIP - Gibraltar pound GMD, // GMD - Gambian dalasi GNF, // GNF - Guinean franc GTQ, // GTQ - Guatemalan quetzal GYD, // GYD - Guyanese dollar HKD, // HKD - Hong Kong dollar HNL, // HNL - Honduran lempira HRK, // HRK - Croatian kuna HTG, // HTG - Haitian gourde HUF, // HUF - Hungarian forint IDR, // IDR - Indonesian rupiah ILS, // ILS - Israeli new shekel INR, // INR - Indian rupee IQD, // IQD - Iraqi dinar IRR, // IRR - Iranian rial ISK, // ISK - Icelandic króna JMD, // JMD - Jamaican dollar JOD, // JOD - Jordanian dinar JPY, // JPY - Japanese yen KES, // KES - Kenyan shilling KGS, // KGS - Kyrgyzstani som KHR, // KHR - Cambodian riel KMF, // KMF - Comoro franc KPW, // KPW - North Korean won KRW, // KRW - South Korean won KWD, // KWD - Kuwaiti dinar KYD, // KYD - Cayman Islands dollar KZT, // KZT - Kazakhstani tenge LAK, // LAK - Lao kip LBP, // LBP - Lebanese pound LKR, // LKR - Sri Lankan rupee LRD, // LRD - Liberian dollar LSL, // LSL - Lesotho loti LYD, // LYD - Libyan dinar MAD, // MAD - Moroccan dirham MDL, // MDL - Moldovan leu MGA, // MGA - Malagasy ariary MKD, // MKD - Macedonian denar MMK, // MMK - Myanmar kyat MNT, // MNT - Mongolian tögrög MOP, // MOP - Macanese pataca MRO, // MRO - Mauritanian ouguiya MUR, // MUR - Mauritian rupee MVR, // MVR - Maldivian rufiyaa MWK, // MWK - Malawian kwacha MXN, // MXN - Mexican peso MXV, // MXV - Mexican Unidad de Inversion (UDI) (funds code) MYR, // MYR - Malaysian ringgit MZN, // MZN - Mozambican metical NAD, // NAD - Namibian dollar NGN, // NGN - Nigerian naira NIO, // NIO - Nicaraguan córdoba NOK, // NOK - Norwegian krone NPR, // NPR - Nepalese rupee NZD, // NZD - New Zealand dollar OMR, // OMR - Omani rial PAB, // PAB - Panamanian balboa PEN, // PEN - Peruvian Sol PGK, // PGK - Papua New Guinean kina PHP, // PHP - Philippine peso PKR, // PKR - Pakistani rupee PLN, // PLN - Polish złoty PYG, // PYG - Paraguayan guaraní QAR, // QAR - Qatari riyal RON, // RON - Romanian leu RSD, // RSD - Serbian dinar RUB, // RUB - Russian ruble RWF, // RWF - Rwandan franc SAR, // SAR - Saudi riyal SBD, // SBD - Solomon Islands dollar SCR, // SCR - Seychelles rupee SDG, // SDG - Sudanese pound SEK, // SEK - Swedish krona/kronor SGD, // SGD - Singapore dollar SHP, // SHP - Saint Helena pound SLL, // SLL - Sierra Leonean leone SOS, // SOS - Somali shilling SRD, // SRD - Surinamese dollar SSP, // SSP - South Sudanese pound STD, // STD - São Tomé and Príncipe dobra SYP, // SYP - Syrian pound SZL, // SZL - Swazi lilangeni THB, // THB - Thai baht TJS, // TJS - Tajikistani somoni TMT, // TMT - Turkmenistani manat TND, // TND - Tunisian dinar TOP, // TOP - Tongan paʻanga TRY, // TRY - Turkish lira TTD, // TTD - Trinidad and Tobago dollar TWD, // TWD - New Taiwan dollar TZS, // TZS - Tanzanian shilling UAH, // UAH - Ukrainian hryvnia UGX, // UGX - Ugandan shilling USD, // USD - United States dollar USN, // USN - United States dollar (next day) (funds code) UYI, // UYI - Uruguay Peso en Unidades Indexadas (URUIURUI) (funds code) UYU, // UYU - Uruguayan peso UZS, // UZS - Uzbekistan som VEF, // VEF - Venezuelan bolívar VND, // VND - Vietnamese dong VUV, // VUV - Vanuatu vatu WST, // WST - Samoan tala XAF, // XAF - CFA franc BEAC XAG, // XAG - Silver (one troy ounce) XAU, // XAU - Gold (one troy ounce) XBA, // XBA - European Composite Unit (EURCO) (bond market unit) XBB, // XBB - European Monetary Unit (E.M.U.-6) (bond market unit) XBC, // XBC - European Unit of Account 9 (E.U.A.-9) (bond market unit) XBD, // XBD - European Unit of Account 17 (E.U.A.-17) (bond market unit) XCD, // XCD - East Caribbean dollar XDR, // XDR - Special drawing rights XFU, // XFU - UIC franc (special settlement currency) XOF, // XOF - CFA franc BCEAO XPD, // XPD - Palladium (one troy ounce) XPF, // XPF - CFP franc (franc Pacifique) XPT, // XPT - Platinum (one troy ounce) XSU, // XSU - SUCRE XTS, // XTS - Code reserved for testing purposes XUA, // XUA - ADB Unit of Account XXX, // XXX - No currency YER, // YER - Yemeni rial ZAR, // ZAR - South African rand ZMW, // ZMW - Zambian kwacha }; static input symbol b1=EUR;// Base static input symbol c1=USD;// Counter //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnInit() { //--- //--- return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert deinitialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnDeinit(const int reason) { //--- } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert tick function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnTick() { //--- } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Still you would have to do some magic with pre and postfixes to find the corresponding symbolname.
A dynamic enum is not possible. You can take Marco's example to full extent and complete it to full symbol names, or you can use a panel using the standard library and a dropdown list showing all the symbols.
Yet, even if an enum would have been possible, what will you get from that? In a drop down of ENUM parameter, like what you show in your example, you can choose just one currency. This is the same as using:
input string Symbol;In both you can choose just one option. The only difference is that you need to check the symbol correctness, which is simple.
No.
You can make an enum list though.
Heres an example:
Still you would have to do some magic with pre and postfixes to find the corresponding symbolname.
thanks for this enumeration list
A dynamic enum is not possible. You can take Marco's example to full extent and complete it to full symbol names, or you can use a panel using the standard library and a dropdown list showing all the symbols.
Yet, even if an enum would have been possible, what will you get from that? In a drop down of ENUM parameter, like what you show in your example, you can choose just one currency. This is the same as using:
thanks for info
No because they aren't a constant (broker dependent.)
It also isn't necessary. Code the EA to trade the current chart. Put it on other charts to trade them. Done.
Hi William. GL here. I just read your comment in this thread albeit abt 2yrs ago, I hope this gets to you and you could revert with an answer to my query. Thanks
I have a particular Indi that creates button on the chart for me to switch to different pairings quickly by depressing the 28 currency pairing buttons. However, when I copy and paste the entire 28 pairings separated by the ";" symbol it gets truncated to only 23 pairings in the button. Is it something to do with the character count limitation? Usually e.g. we just key in USDJPY and it shows as that BUT now my Broker sets it up as USDJPY.cents as differentiation to their other types of accounts offered... And so, when I key in exactly USDJPY.cents;USDNZD.cents etc until all 28 pairings listed out I then paste this list into the indi parameters section the final results only show 23 buttons on the charts!
Any help and added programming code for my above request is much appreciated as I am totally clueless RE: code programming. I am simply a trader and too much on my plate to learn newer things. But a little assistance from anyone would help in sorting my Indo out. That I can do by inserting relevant codes into certain spots in the indi using Metatrader editor.
Thanks...
- Semicolon terminates a statement. I have no idea what you are doing.
- There is no such limitation.
-
Always post all relevant code.
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hello,
We know we can get as extern variable timeframes enumeration by t :
Is it also possible to get as extern variable all symbols contained in market watch ?
thanks