symbols in extern variable

New comment
 

hello,

We know we can get as extern variable  timeframes enumeration by t :

extern ENUM_TIMEFRAMES tf;


Is it also possible to get as extern variable all symbols contained in market watch ?


thanks

 

No because they aren't a constant (broker dependent.)

It also isn't necessary. Code the EA to trade the current chart. Put it on other charts to trade them. Done.

 

My purpose is to use ATR indicator with other symbol 's parameter in current chart

For example :

my current chart is "usdcad" symbol but indicator window is "wti" or any other symbol in market watch.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Just out of curiosity : by   Struct or Class is it possible to create a data type pointing to market watch list ?

 
paulselvan:

My purpose is to use ATR indicator with other symbol 's parameter in current chart

For example :

my current chart is "usdcad" symbol but indicator window is "wti" or any other symbol in market watch.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Just out of curiosity : by   Struct or Class is it possible to create a data type pointing to market watch list ?


Tell us what you really want to do. Your query is too ambiguous. 

 

I try to do this kind of extern variable :

list

With this declaaration :

class myClassSymbols{
        string m_a1,m_a2;
        public:
        myClassSymbols():m_a1("eurusd"),m_a2("usdjpy"){}
        ~myClassSymbols(){}
};



extern myClassSymbols mySymbol;

but there is an error msg

liste2


So ,is it conceivable  extern variable drop-down list that contains market watch symbols

Thanks

 

No.

You can make an enum list though.

Heres an example:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                  ISO-Symbols.mq5 |
//|      Copyright 2018, Marco vd Heijden, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |
//|                                             https://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2018, Marco vd Heijden, MetaQuotes Software Corp."
#property link      "https://www.mql5.com"
#property version   "1.00"
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Symbols (Forex ISO 4217)                                         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
enum symbol
  {
   AED,   //    AED - United Arab Emirates dirham
   AFN,   //    AFN - Afghan afghani
   ALL,   //    ALL - Albanian lek
   AMD,   //    AMD - Armenian dram
   ANG,   //    ANG - Netherlands Antillean guilder
   AOA,   //    AOA - Angolan kwanza
   ARS,   //    ARS - Argentine peso
   AUD,   //    AUD - Australian dollar
   AWG,   //    AWG - Aruban florin
   AZN,   //    AZN - Azerbaijani manat
   BAM,   //    BAM - Bosnia and Herzegovina convertible mark
   BBD,   //    BBD - Barbados dollar
   BDT,   //    BDT - Bangladeshi taka
   BGN,   //    BGN - Bulgarian lev
   BHD,   //    BHD - Bahraini dinar
   BIF,   //    BIF - Burundian franc
   BMD,   //    BMD - Bermudian dollar
   BND,   //    BND - Brunei dollar
   BOB,   //    BOB - Boliviano
   BOV,   //    BOV - Bolivian Mvdol (funds code)
   BRL,   //    BRL - Brazilian real
   BSD,   //    BSD - Bahamian dollar
   BTN,   //    BTN - Bhutanese ngultrum
   BWP,   //    BWP - Botswana pula
   BYN,   //    BYN - Belarusian ruble
   BYR,   //    BYR - Belarusian ruble
   BZD,   //    BZD - Belize dollar
   CAD,   //    CAD - Canadian dollar
   CDF,   //    CDF - Congolese franc
   CHE,   //    CHE - WIR Euro (complementary currency)
   CHF,   //    CHF - Swiss franc
   CHW,   //    CHW - WIR Franc (complementary currency)
   CLF,   //    CLF - Unidad de Fomento (funds code)
   CLP,   //    CLP - Chilean peso
   CNY,   //    CNY - Chinese yuan
   COP,   //    COP - Colombian peso
   COU,   //    COU - Unidad de Valor Real (UVR) (funds code)
   CRC,   //    CRC - Costa Rican colon
   CUC,   //    CUC - Cuban convertible peso
   CUP,   //    CUP - Cuban peso
   CVE,   //    CVE - Cape Verde escudo
   CZK,   //    CZK - Czech koruna
   DJF,   //    DJF - Djiboutian franc
   DKK,   //    DKK - Danish krone
   DOP,   //    DOP - Dominican peso
   DZD,   //    DZD - Algerian dinar
   EGP,   //    EGP - Egyptian pound
   ERN,   //    ERN - Eritrean nakfa
   ETB,   //    ETB - Ethiopian birr
   EUR,   //    EUR - European Euro
   FJD,   //    FJD - Fiji dollar
   FKP,   //    FKP - Falkland Islands pound
   GBP,   //    GBP - Pound sterling
   GEL,   //    GEL - Georgian lari
   GHS,   //    GHS - Ghanaian cedi
   GIP,   //    GIP - Gibraltar pound
   GMD,   //    GMD - Gambian dalasi
   GNF,   //    GNF - Guinean franc
   GTQ,   //    GTQ - Guatemalan quetzal
   GYD,   //    GYD - Guyanese dollar
   HKD,   //    HKD - Hong Kong dollar
   HNL,   //    HNL - Honduran lempira
   HRK,   //    HRK - Croatian kuna
   HTG,   //    HTG - Haitian gourde
   HUF,   //    HUF - Hungarian forint
   IDR,   //    IDR - Indonesian rupiah
   ILS,   //    ILS - Israeli new shekel
   INR,   //    INR - Indian rupee
   IQD,   //    IQD - Iraqi dinar
   IRR,   //    IRR - Iranian rial
   ISK,   //    ISK - Icelandic króna
   JMD,   //    JMD - Jamaican dollar
   JOD,   //    JOD - Jordanian dinar
   JPY,   //    JPY - Japanese yen
   KES,   //    KES - Kenyan shilling
   KGS,   //    KGS - Kyrgyzstani som
   KHR,   //    KHR - Cambodian riel
   KMF,   //    KMF - Comoro franc
   KPW,   //    KPW - North Korean won
   KRW,   //    KRW - South Korean won
   KWD,   //    KWD - Kuwaiti dinar
   KYD,   //    KYD - Cayman Islands dollar
   KZT,   //    KZT - Kazakhstani tenge
   LAK,   //    LAK - Lao kip
   LBP,   //    LBP - Lebanese pound
   LKR,   //    LKR - Sri Lankan rupee
   LRD,   //    LRD - Liberian dollar
   LSL,   //    LSL - Lesotho loti
   LYD,   //    LYD - Libyan dinar
   MAD,   //    MAD - Moroccan dirham
   MDL,   //    MDL - Moldovan leu
   MGA,   //    MGA - Malagasy ariary
   MKD,   //    MKD - Macedonian denar
   MMK,   //    MMK - Myanmar kyat
   MNT,   //    MNT - Mongolian tögrög
   MOP,   //    MOP - Macanese pataca
   MRO,   //    MRO - Mauritanian ouguiya
   MUR,   //    MUR - Mauritian rupee
   MVR,   //    MVR - Maldivian rufiyaa
   MWK,   //    MWK - Malawian kwacha
   MXN,   //    MXN - Mexican peso
   MXV,   //    MXV - Mexican Unidad de Inversion (UDI) (funds code)
   MYR,   //    MYR - Malaysian ringgit
   MZN,   //    MZN - Mozambican metical
   NAD,   //    NAD - Namibian dollar
   NGN,   //    NGN - Nigerian naira
   NIO,   //    NIO - Nicaraguan córdoba
   NOK,   //    NOK - Norwegian krone
   NPR,   //    NPR - Nepalese rupee
   NZD,   //    NZD - New Zealand dollar
   OMR,   //    OMR - Omani rial
   PAB,   //    PAB - Panamanian balboa
   PEN,   //    PEN - Peruvian Sol
   PGK,   //    PGK - Papua New Guinean kina
   PHP,   //    PHP - Philippine peso
   PKR,   //    PKR - Pakistani rupee
   PLN,   //    PLN - Polish złoty
   PYG,   //    PYG - Paraguayan guaraní
   QAR,   //    QAR - Qatari riyal
   RON,   //    RON - Romanian leu
   RSD,   //    RSD - Serbian dinar
   RUB,   //    RUB - Russian ruble
   RWF,   //    RWF - Rwandan franc
   SAR,   //    SAR - Saudi riyal
   SBD,   //    SBD - Solomon Islands dollar
   SCR,   //    SCR - Seychelles rupee
   SDG,   //    SDG - Sudanese pound
   SEK,   //    SEK - Swedish krona/kronor
   SGD,   //    SGD - Singapore dollar
   SHP,   //    SHP - Saint Helena pound
   SLL,   //    SLL - Sierra Leonean leone
   SOS,   //    SOS - Somali shilling
   SRD,   //    SRD - Surinamese dollar
   SSP,   //    SSP - South Sudanese pound
   STD,   //    STD - São Tomé and Príncipe dobra
   SYP,   //    SYP - Syrian pound
   SZL,   //    SZL - Swazi lilangeni
   THB,   //    THB - Thai baht
   TJS,   //    TJS - Tajikistani somoni
   TMT,   //    TMT - Turkmenistani manat
   TND,   //    TND - Tunisian dinar
   TOP,   //    TOP - Tongan paʻanga
   TRY,   //    TRY - Turkish lira
   TTD,   //    TTD - Trinidad and Tobago dollar
   TWD,   //    TWD - New Taiwan dollar
   TZS,   //    TZS - Tanzanian shilling
   UAH,   //    UAH - Ukrainian hryvnia
   UGX,   //    UGX - Ugandan shilling
   USD,   //    USD - United States dollar
   USN,   //    USN - United States dollar (next day) (funds code)
   UYI,   //    UYI - Uruguay Peso en Unidades Indexadas (URUIURUI) (funds code)
   UYU,   //    UYU - Uruguayan peso
   UZS,   //    UZS - Uzbekistan som
   VEF,   //    VEF - Venezuelan bolívar
   VND,   //    VND - Vietnamese dong
   VUV,   //    VUV - Vanuatu vatu
   WST,   //    WST - Samoan tala
   XAF,   //    XAF - CFA franc BEAC
   XAG,   //    XAG - Silver (one troy ounce)
   XAU,   //    XAU - Gold (one troy ounce)
   XBA,   //    XBA - European Composite Unit (EURCO) (bond market unit)
   XBB,   //    XBB - European Monetary Unit (E.M.U.-6) (bond market unit)
   XBC,   //    XBC - European Unit of Account 9 (E.U.A.-9) (bond market unit)
   XBD,   //    XBD - European Unit of Account 17 (E.U.A.-17) (bond market unit)
   XCD,   //    XCD - East Caribbean dollar
   XDR,   //    XDR - Special drawing rights
   XFU,   //    XFU - UIC franc (special settlement currency)
   XOF,   //    XOF - CFA franc BCEAO
   XPD,   //    XPD - Palladium (one troy ounce)
   XPF,   //    XPF - CFP franc (franc Pacifique)
   XPT,   //    XPT - Platinum (one troy ounce)
   XSU,   //    XSU - SUCRE
   XTS,   //    XTS - Code reserved for testing purposes
   XUA,   //    XUA - ADB Unit of Account
   XXX,   //    XXX - No currency
   YER,   //    YER - Yemeni rial
   ZAR,   //    ZAR - South African rand
   ZMW,   //    ZMW - Zambian kwacha
  };

static input symbol b1=EUR;// Base 
static input symbol c1=USD;// Counter 

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert initialization function                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
  {
//---
   
//---
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert deinitialization function                                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnDeinit(const int reason)
  {
//---
   
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert tick function                                             |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnTick()
  {
//---
   
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

Still you would have to do some magic with pre and postfixes to find the corresponding symbolname.

 

A dynamic enum is not possible. You can take Marco's example to full extent and complete it to full symbol names, or you can use a panel using the standard library and a dropdown list showing all the symbols.

Yet, even if an enum would have been possible, what will you get from that? In a drop down of ENUM parameter, like what you show in your example, you can choose just one currency. This is the same as using:

input string Symbol;
In both you can choose just one option. The only difference is that you need to check the symbol correctness, which is simple.
 
Marco vd Heijden:

No.

You can make an enum list though.

Heres an example:

Still you would have to do some magic with pre and postfixes to find the corresponding symbolname.

thanks for this  enumeration list

 
Amir Yacoby:

A dynamic enum is not possible. You can take Marco's example to full extent and complete it to full symbol names, or you can use a panel using the standard library and a dropdown list showing all the symbols.

Yet, even if an enum would have been possible, what will you get from that? In a drop down of ENUM parameter, like what you show in your example, you can choose just one currency. This is the same as using:

In both you can choose just one option. The only difference is that you need to check the symbol correctness, which is simple.

thanks for info

 
William Roeder:

No because they aren't a constant (broker dependent.)

It also isn't necessary. Code the EA to trade the current chart. Put it on other charts to trade them. Done.

Hi William. GL here. I just read your comment in this thread albeit abt 2yrs ago, I hope this gets to you and you could revert with an answer to my query. Thanks

I have a particular Indi that creates button on the chart for me to switch to different pairings quickly by depressing the 28 currency pairing buttons. However, when I copy and paste the entire 28 pairings separated by the ";" symbol it gets truncated to only 23 pairings in the button. Is it something to do with the character count limitation? Usually e.g. we just key in USDJPY and it shows as that BUT now my Broker sets it up as USDJPY.cents as differentiation to their other types of accounts offered... And so, when I key in exactly USDJPY.cents;USDNZD.cents etc until all 28 pairings listed out I then paste this list into the indi parameters section the final results only show 23 buttons on the charts! 

Any help and added programming code for my above request is much appreciated as I am totally clueless RE: code programming. I am simply a trader and too much on my plate to learn newer things. But a little assistance from anyone would help in sorting my Indo out. That I can do by inserting relevant codes into certain spots in the indi using Metatrader editor. 


Thanks...

 
lueny_toons: when I copy and paste the entire 28 pairings separated by the ";" symbol it gets truncated to only 23 pairings in the button. Is it something to do with the character count limitation?
  1. Semicolon terminates a statement. I have no idea what you are doing.
  2. There is no such limitation.

  3. Always post all relevant code.
         How To Ask Questions The Smart Way. 2004
              Be precise and informative about your problem

New comment