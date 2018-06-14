cannot see ex5 file after compilation? no errors

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'A_MACD.mq5'    A_MACD.mq5      1       1
'Trade.mqh'     Trade.mqh       1       1
'Object.mqh'    Object.mqh      1       1
'StdLibErr.mqh' StdLibErr.mqh   1       1
'SymbolInfo.mqh'        SymbolInfo.mqh  1       1
'OrderInfo.mqh' OrderInfo.mqh   1       1
'HistoryOrderInfo.mqh'  HistoryOrderInfo.mqh    1       1
'PositionInfo.mqh'      PositionInfo.mqh        1       1
'DealInfo.mqh'  DealInfo.mqh    1       1
generating code         0       0
0 error(s), 0 warning(s), compile time: 278 msec                1       1

unable to run on strategy tester - file cannot be found

Files:
A_MACD.ex5  14 kb
A_MACD.mq5  5 kb
 
is compiler not working?
 

I am not a coder sorry ... but as I see - it is library ... right?
if yes so why to compile?


 
As Sergey points out, A_MACD.mq5 is a library. You can only test Experts and Indicators on the backtester.
 
Sergey Golubev:

I am not a coder sorry ... but as I see - it is library ... right?
if yes so why to compile?

yes I tried without library and trade instance and still no bueno! you guys are able to compile?

maybe it’s time for a new computer??

 
cowmodee:
Reply to ticket MetaTrader 5: error:...: We usually answer Service Desk requests Monday to... https://www.mql5.com/en/users/cowmodee/servicedesk/169840
 
I was able to compile ... but if it is the library file so we do not need to compile it, and we do not see (should not see) it in Metatrader ..
Anyway - I am not a coder so the coders can suggest something sorry.
 
Sergey Golubev:
I was able to compile ... but if it is the library file so we do not need to compile it, and we do not see (should not see) it in Metatrader ..
Anyway - I am not a coder so the coders can suggest something sorry.
ok thank you!
I had same trouble without library components 
I enjoy your good work!
your name is always next to great resources!
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