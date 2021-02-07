Indicators: Volumes
Hi all
Does anyone know if this indicator can be changed so the colours on the volume histogram are determined by whether the price bar closes higher or lower than the previous bar?
So if the last price/close price of the current bar is higher than the close of the previous barthe line on the volume histogram would be, say, green. And if the last price/close price was lower the colour could be, say, red.
I've had a look at the code but, sadly, I'm not very good with it - I can't even work out how the standard colours are set! If someone could give me a hand I would really appreciate it.
Regards
Llamedos
Hi,
I have done your modification, as you have desired. Go ahead.
Regards
Akber Ali Shah
akber666@gmail.com
Llamedos:
Watch this Screen Shot! One code, one indicator throwing every possible information for your decision making. From candle time to trading times with your time zone, to buy-sell environment, to trends and level of volumes and vigor, to current profit and profit of all opened orders, errors and error description.
If interested, let me know:
kakoo888@gmail.com
Hi...how could i insert a MA into the indicator volumes???
Inserting an MA in a Volumes Indicator is very simple. I have the code and ex4 files. But, instead watch following screen shot that might help you achieve your goals.
kakoo888@gmail.com
Here is the ex4 file for your perusal.
Hi,
Thanks for the indicator, however, some volume bars don't show. I noticed that there is no volume bar under some doji bars. Instead a volume bar there is an empty space. But, there is a volume bar under other doji bars. Is there a reason for this?
thanks again
Attila
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
Volumes:
The Indicator Volumes displays volumes as histogram in separate window and paints the histogram in two colours.
Author: MetaQuotes Software Corp.