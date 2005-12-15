CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

Volumes - indicator for MetaTrader 4

MetaQuotes | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português 한국어 Français Italiano Türkçe
Views:
44039
Rating:
(15)
Published:
Updated:
Volumes.mq4 (2.83 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

The Indicator Volumes displays volumes as histogram in separate window and paints the histogram in two colours.

The Indicator Volumes displays volumes as histogram in separate window and paints the histogram in two colours.

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/7996

Market Facilitation Index, BW MFI Market Facilitation Index, BW MFI

Market Facilitation Index Indicator (BW MFI) is the indicator which shows the change of price for on

Gator Oscillator, Gator Gator Oscillator, Gator

Gator Oscillator is based on the Alligator and shows the degree of convergence/divergence of the bal

On Balance Volume On Balance Volume

On Balance Volume Indicator (OBV) is a momentum technical indicator that relates volume to price change.

Williams Percent Range Williams Percent Range

Williams’ Percent Range Indicator (%R) is a dynamic technical indicator, which determines whether the market is overbought/oversold.