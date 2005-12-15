Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Volumes - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 44039
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
The Indicator Volumes displays volumes as histogram in separate window and paints the histogram in two colours.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/7996
Market Facilitation Index, BW MFI
Market Facilitation Index Indicator (BW MFI) is the indicator which shows the change of price for onGator Oscillator, Gator
Gator Oscillator is based on the Alligator and shows the degree of convergence/divergence of the bal
On Balance Volume
On Balance Volume Indicator (OBV) is a momentum technical indicator that relates volume to price change.Williams Percent Range
Williams’ Percent Range Indicator (%R) is a dynamic technical indicator, which determines whether the market is overbought/oversold.