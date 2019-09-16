Experts: DoubleUp with a twist - page 2
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Does anyone have a updated copy of this EA?
Hi There. I recently downloaded your EA & hve run it on a demo account with 5000 starting balance, its been going for about 2 weeks now & the balance is just over $48,000, Now I'm thinking of putting this to work on a real account, was thinking of an initial deposit of $1000, I just wanted to know if I would need to adjust any settings so the lot sizes aren't as big as they would be on a $5000 account, or if i can just run it on any size & it will adjust accordingly?
Thanks...
JB
Another thing that just don't work !
Another thing that just don't work !
You will have to use EROUSD 1M and I also have modified the version i use with the risk factor, also you must start with really small bets if you do not start with 0.01 then you are taking huge risk, it would seem that you played around with the starting bet big mistake, this code works well if you modify the code to update the limit of risk and the double down pattern. one hint is to close the large after max risk and store the double down lose and re-bet the same value when the loose streak is low. good luck and try to use your own twist, the idea is there for you to play around with. Note it is a bad idea to use a 0.1 with this code this was designedfor very small starts you will have to make a major rework to get the code to work with a 0.1. again 0.1 is a huge risk this code was tested with 0.01 to start with please do not use the code with 0.1 with out updating the risk factor as well. the code was modified and a limit of 0.1 was added this is a big mistake there is a reason it was not done that way to bigen with this code is really good if you use it the right way. I do understand that the rules of trading now allows a minimum of .1 lots now but that means that the logic will not with out an updated risk factor.
Thank you,
Hazem Lotfy
Does anyone have a updated copy of this EA?
What kind of update are you looking for?
Thank you,
Hazem Lotfy
What kind of update are you looking for?
Thank you,
Hazem Lotfy
Hello. Do you have this expert in the form of an indicator with an alert and direction arrows?