new forex strategy needs testing
is it a variation of martingale or just that ?
exactly as it is
what if price goes to -90?
when goes -90, all trades will be shutdown, with a profit of 30 pip or less automatically
Hello ! How do you calculate lot sizes of following hedging orders ?
Hello ! How do you calculate lot sizes of following hedging orders ?
hi , I used mathematics and my imagination.
hi , I used mathematics and my imagination.
hi , I used mathematics and my imagination.
I mean, is there a mathematical rules one could apply to determine the next volume ?
In that one you're keeping the same volume but increase the exit level, right ? What about the next one ? After 0.12, how would you determine lotsize & exit ?
So how about your imagination say about your real account now?
that's why I need to test it before using it, if you are confused, if the second trade hit's TP 60 with 0.02 lot , which equals 120 pip of 0.01 lot , minus the lose if 90 pip of BUY trade, it will be 30 pip profit, same for the others, that's how I imagined it, one thing is making me worried is the Spread, it it's calculated well the trades maybe after the 3rd trade will be no profit or further lose.
I mean, is there a mathematical rules one could apply to determine the next volume ?
In that one you're keeping the same volume but increase the exit level, right ? What about the next one ? After 0.12, how would you determine lotsize & exit ?
for example, if the 2nd trade hit's TP 60 with 0.02 lot , which equals 120 pip of 0.01 lot , minus the lose if 90 pip of BUY trade, it will be 30 pip profit, same for the others, that's how I imagined it, one thing is making me worried is the Spread, it it's calculated well the trades maybe after the 3rd trade will be no profit or further lose. maximum trades will be 8 only, if crossed then it's a lose, maybe about 600 pip lose I think, but I don't think it will reach the 8th trade. we just want to exit with 30 pip profit without determining the spread for now.
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Hello,
I created a forex plan of trading, it's based on hedging, low groth of money, but safe, but needs to be tested by you to see how it will do, let's get started
open both of the pictures ( sorry if it looks crappy) and take a look at them
it's rules of opening trades, assuming we are on BUY trade
1- the whole of this trade is just to gain 30 pip of 0.01 profit, it's about 3$ or less
2- please mind the spread while testing, you may add 1 or 2 pip for each trade so that we can measure it well
3- the first trade is TP 30, but when second trade SELL is opened, it will changes to 90 pip TP
4- never closes any trade unless we get profit of 30 pip ( or less)
5- the trade will triggered randomly, but I recommend to add an indicator indicates when high movement about to happen(up or down)
please test it and see how it will do. is it successed strategy or not, thank you.