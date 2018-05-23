copy
Provider Acc: 1.300$, my Acc Mt4 only 1000$. dose matter with copying ??/
Thank you!
Yes its does, you will have about 70% copying ratio.
Hi, I'm currently subscribed to a signal for copy trading. After a week getting the signals normally, its not getting them any more. For example: today's transaction history shows several ones ins the signal, but none was copied in my account. notes: account is healthy, no other operation is open, no expired subscription. Any help please?
You may need to synchronize with the signal again.
Do you use a VPS service?
You may need to synchronize with the signal again.
Do you use a VPS service?
I don't use VPS. I do know the importance of it but the signal was working fine without one. For 10 days I have been subscribed and getting the signals with no issue. But nothing since last Sunday. I checked the signal trading history and even today they sent signals that are not copied in my account... I don't understand what's wrong...
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
What happens to EA if I shut computer down!
Kiran Kumar Balloru Madhava, 2017.11.30 04:45
It is advisable to run the EAs in VPS. Cost of VPS starts with around $10 a month. If you are running the EA/signal in your computer and if you shut down the computer, EA will stop working. No new trades will be placed. Exisiting positions will close if stop loss or profit limits are kept. Hope this info helps. forexveda
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
Provider Acc: 1.300$, my Acc Mt4 only 1000$. dose matter with copying ??/
Thank you!