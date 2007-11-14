Experts: Lucky - page 3

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[Deleted]  
why you dont change your system or your lots,

again all your trades are margin calls.
and also with 70 % of your lots you got margin calls.
if you dont take real lots all people who try this in real get a busted account after short time.

its better try to win with good signals then with very big stoploss and short takeprofit. but never ever get always margin calls.
is your real account now busted like your demo account too? if not you dont use this EA in this account like before?
[Deleted]  
Serg_ASV:
winwin2007:
Serg_ASV:
Taking into account that unprofitable transactions no more than 3 in a year - to the following yet far
then is easy, take a real account and show 2 weeks without error trades and you are right. because of only 3 error trades you have a very big chnaance not to hit it.
maybe 1 week is also ok.

Specially for you from January, 15 works real account on 1200 dollars. Trade is carried out three varieties Lucky and one spalper based on Terminator.


>>in you history seems to be many mistakes so. seems you only get more with more lots not with better trades.

Your EA accomplished 7 (3,5%) unprofitable transactions from 200 on championship. My variants do 1-5 on 200 transactions (0,5-2,5%). Utillizing them in combination it is possible to attain 3-4 unprofitable on 200 transactions. And MM does not influence on the amount of unprofitable transactions.
The unique problem for me - it is a few of transactions.

ah i see your very big problem, you thought this EA could trade like it was programmed. it coudnt because of changing datafeed and filters and stoplevels during championship, so ofcourse i only got some good trades but most of the bad trades.maybe you dont read carefully about this, so now its more easy to understand for you your errors.

and with your big stoploss i had maybe no losing trade. i had half of this and often 1/3.
 
An adviser doubled the deposit again. Intresting, as he will be conduct in so difficult market conditions, and whether he will be able to triple a deposit by the end of month without losses.
http://www.biznesit.ru/forex/alp/statement.htm
[Deleted]  
Serg_ASV:
An adviser doubled the deposit again. Intresting, as he will be conduct in so difficult market conditions, and whether he will be able to triple a deposit by the end of month without losses.
http://www.biznesit.ru/forex/alp/statement.htm
why you tell all the people this faking result with so high margin level. you allways lose at the end with the all or nothing strategy, tell people your real account and that losing all the money comes at the end is more fair.

on the other hand the market situation was not difficult, was very easy, because you have a very very high stoploss for your takeprofit, so you often win and then lose all.
 
winwin2007:
Serg_ASV:
An adviser doubled the deposit again. Intresting, as he will be conduct in so difficult market conditions, and whether he will be able to triple a deposit by the end of month without losses.
http://www.biznesit.ru/forex/alp/statement.htm
why you tell all the people this faking result with so high margin level. you allways lose at the end with the all or nothing strategy, tell people your real account and that losing all the money comes at the end is more fair.

on the other hand the market situation was not difficult, was very easy, because you have a very very high stoploss for your takeprofit, so you often win and then lose all.
Very true, the most of all lagging indicators can make huge profits if settings are fine tuned with MM. After 200+ trade the account eventually blows up. I know because I have several EA's I designed that do this if I set loose SL.
[Deleted]  

Best results from Demo account.

http://codebase.mql4.com/ru/code/7464

http://www.biznesit.ru/forex/nolimit/statement.htm (Update statement every 240 min)

[Deleted]  
is useless
Stinger:

Best results on Demo

http://codebase.mql4.com/ru/code/7464

http://www.biznesit.ru/forex/nolimit/statement.htm

its useless. Serg allways super optimize and in real account and demo accounts he allways lose. he has some with differnet settings, but all lost.


thats allways the point when beginner overoptimize an EA that has not very good entry signals.
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