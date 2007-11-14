Experts: Lucky
hi there, how change the lot to 0.01 ?
hello,
Is this the same lucky EA from http://www.forex-tsd.com/expert-advisors-metatrader-4/10366-lucky1-1-a.html ??
Thanks
Is this the same lucky EA from http://www.forex-tsd.com/expert-advisors-metatrader-4/10366-lucky1-1-a.html ??
Thanks
sorry, but its in no cases similar to winwin EA :-). Try some other and if you hit a lttle similar one i will tell you :-).
I'm need too to knwo how can I change the lot and program it ? "Lucky" take big Lot for postion openning .
New version 01/01/07 - 01/01/08
This is statement from Demo http://www.biznesit.ru/forex/alp-eg/statement.htm
Hi,
Where could we download your lastest version? Thanks.
DH
Excuse, but this version (01.01.08) will not be published. On its development cunningly about 6 months. Under all tests it gives excellent profit, is steady in work on any intervals of time. And in the second, under the request of the co-author, secrets of the new version will not open yet.
Serg_ASV:unimpressive. with your demo statement your proof you lose with 1 losing trade more then many winning trades. try again.
New version 01/01/07 - 01/01/08
This is statement from Demo http://www.biznesit.ru/forex/alp-eg/statement.htm
Taking into account that unprofitable transactions no more than 3 in a year - to the following yet far
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Lucky:
Author: Sergey Artukh