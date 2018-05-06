Need some help with some MT5 code
I'm trying to get an alert to include the time frame the alert has gone of in. I get an error saying the number to string conversion and the actual alert says BuyNZDUSD16392 (the numbers are the conversion but how do I get it to say H8 or H12 D1)
I tried PERIOD_CURRENT this did not work
Use EnumToString();
txt = "Buy" + _Symbol + EnumToString(_Period);
It worked
Thank you so much @Lakshan Perera
string as_string(ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE price, int len=0){ string price_XXX = EnumToString(price); // PRICE_XXX return StringSubstr(price_XXX, 6, len); // XXX } string as_string(ENUM_TIMEFRAMES period){ if(period == PERIOD_CURRENT) period = (ENUM_TIMEFRAMES) _Period; string period_xxx = EnumToString(period); // PERIOD_XXX return StringSubstr(period_xxx, 7); // XXX } string as_string(ENUM_MA_METHOD p, int len=0){ string mode_XXX = EnumToString(p); // MODE_XXX return StringSubstr(mode_XXX, 5, len); // XXX } string lots_as_string( double lots){ return DoubleToString(lots, gDigitsLots); } string price_as_string(double price){return DoubleToString(price, _Digits); } string pips_as_string( double pips, string plusSign="+"){ return to_signed_fixed(pips, gDigitsPip, plusSign); } string to_signed_fixed(double value, int nDecimals, string plusSign="+"){ if(value < 0.) plusSign = ""; return plusSign + DoubleToString(value, nDecimals); }<Edited by moderator: mql4 code on a mql5 topic> No it's not, it's generic.
Always write self-documenting code
Neither did the previous post.
EnumToString(_Period);
Neither did the previous post.
Neither did the previous post.
Really? EnumToString(anInt) compiles? I don't think so.
It was you that started the argument "Please pay attention to what you post. Your code doesn't compile as mql5." My post was about self-documenting code. You brought up a nit.
Really? EnumToString(anInt) compiles? I don't think so.
It was you that started the argument "Please pay attention to what you post. Your code doesn't compile as mql5." My post was about self-documenting code. You brought up a nit.
You should try it (EnumToString(_Period)) first and then you should apologize to Alain and Lakshan. As I know you, you can't admit that you are wrong.
BTW your code seems to be self-documenting for you but that is absolutely subjective. If I (and I believe lots of other people too) read your code it seems to me very bad legible. Let everyone do it in his own way.
As before it has worked @Lakshan Perera
some 1 has recommended i use this. I'm not a coder I paid for the code to be written then when i asked for the message to be edited the coder wanted more money so i thought i would ask.
how would i use the code below. I just want to see which works better
IntegerToString(Period()) IntegerToString(Symbol())
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I'm trying to get an alert to include the time frame the alert has gone of in. I get an error saying the number to string conversion and the actual alert says BuyNZDUSD16392 (the numbers are the conversion but how do I get it to say H8 or H12 D1)
I tried PERIOD_CURRENT this did not work