Normalizing the iBands (MODE_MAIN) output and using it in an Alert ()
Please can someone shed light on this scenario.
I want to provide an alert/notification that provides me with a message that looks like this:
GBPUSD Buy: @ 1.36104 SL: 1.36015 TP: 1.36987
But I am getting GBPUSD Buy: @ 1.36104 SL: 1.36015 TP: 1.369872341251252351 and neither of the NormalizeDouble() , DoubleToStr() , DoubleToString() functions solve the problem.
So I am calling a little function to handle the alerts and sending it some information:
The message is simple text saying BUY or SELL
The price is easy to fetch and send because it's either bid/Ask
The stop loss is easy to fetch because it's using a simple arithmetic function using the recent low +/- a buffer, depending on the direction of the trade
However the tp is a calculated double from an indicator. The indicator is the iBands indicator and i'm using the MODE_MAIN method.
The issue I have is restricting the number of decimal places. The Alert/Notification/Print has sooooo many decimals and I can not stop it
I have tried all kinds of combinations (obviously not all the same time, but replacing them) including these ideas, but I am still seeing between 8-17 decimals in the Alerts and notifications:
Please help me solve what I considered an easy problem
Example: https://www.screencast.com/t/npPLJqgyZm
Ignore all the extra text I have concatenated in the alert.
Example: https://www.screencast.com/t/npPLJqgyZm
Ignore all the extra text I have concatenated in the alert.
DoubleToString()
This didn't work Alain, I tried DoubleToString() and various other functions, in multiple combinations, but it doesn't have the desired effect.
I am wondering whether it has to do with the indicator not using #property strict
In fact, thinking about it, that's highly likely the issue
-
Do NOT use NormalizeDouble, EVER. For ANY Reason. It's a kludge, don't
use it. It's use is usually wrong, as it is in this case.
- Print out your values to the precision you want with DoubleToString - Conversion Functions - MQL4 Reference.
- SL/TP (stops) need to be normalized to tick size (not Point.) (On 5Digit Broker Stops are only allowed to be placed on full pip values. How to find out in mql? - MQL4 and MetaTrader 4 - MQL4 programming forum) and abide by the limits Requirements and Limitations in Making Trades - Appendixes - MQL4 Tutorial and that requires understanding floating point equality Can price != price ? - MQL4 and MetaTrader 4 - MQL4 programming forum
- Open price for pending orders need to be adjusted. On Currencies, Point == TickSize, so you will get the same answer, but it won't work on Metals. So do it right: Trailing Bar Entry EA - MQL4 and MetaTrader 4 - MQL4 programming forum or Bid/Ask: (No Need) to use NormalizeDouble in OrderSend - MQL4 and MetaTrader 4 - MQL4 programming forum
- Lot size must also be adjusted to a multiple of LotStep and check against min and max. If that is not a power of 1/10 then NormalizeDouble is wrong. Do it right.
- You haven't stated a problem, you stated a want.
Show us your attempt
(using CODE button) and state
the nature of your problem.
No free help
urgent help.
- The other two do solve your want. If you want to see the correct number of digits, convert it to a string.
question about decima of marketinfo() - MQL4 and MetaTrader 4 - MQL4 programming forum
- Do NOT use NormalizeDouble, EVER. For ANY Reason. It's a kludge, don't use it. It's use is usually wrong, as it is in this case.
- Print out your values to the precision you want with DoubleToString - Conversion Functions - MQL4 Reference.
- SL/TP (stops) need to be normalized to tick size (not Point.) (On 5Digit Broker Stops are only allowed to be placed on full pip values. How to find out in mql? - MQL4 and MetaTrader 4 - MQL4 programming forum) and abide by the limits Requirements and Limitations in Making Trades - Appendixes - MQL4 Tutorial and that requires understanding floating point equality Can price != price ? - MQL4 and MetaTrader 4 - MQL4 programming forum
- Open price for pending orders need to be adjusted. On Currencies, Point == TickSize, so you will get the same answer, but it won't work on Metals. So do it right: Trailing Bar Entry EA - MQL4 and MetaTrader 4 - MQL4 programming forum or Bid/Ask: (No Need) to use NormalizeDouble in OrderSend - MQL4 and MetaTrader 4 - MQL4 programming forum
- Lot size must also be adjusted to a multiple of LotStep and check against min and max. If that is not a power of 1/10 then NormalizeDouble is wrong. Do it right.
- You haven't stated a problem, you stated a want. Show us your attempt (using CODE button) and state the nature of your problem.
No free help
urgent help.
- The other two do solve your want. If you want to see the correct number of digits, convert it to a string.
question about decima of marketinfo() - MQL4 and MetaTrader 4 - MQL4 programming forum
Confirmed
The issue for me was the failure to notice that I was not using the strict compilation mode.
The addition of #property strict creates a whole bunch of conversion warnings that are all fixed using DoubleToStr()
Without using the 'strict' compilation mode, the conversions didn't seem to be doing anything
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Please can someone shed light on this scenario.
I want to provide an alert/notification that provides me with a message that looks like this:
GBPUSD Buy: @ 1.36104 SL: 1.36015 TP: 1.36987
But I am getting GBPUSD Buy: @ 1.36104 SL: 1.36015 TP: 1.369872341251252351 and neither of the NormalizeDouble() , DoubleToStr() , DoubleToString() functions solve the problem.
So I am calling a little function to handle the alerts and sending it some information:
The message is simple text saying BUY or SELL
The price is easy to fetch and send because it's either bid/Ask
The stop loss is easy to fetch because it's using a simple arithmetic function using the recent low +/- a buffer, depending on the direction of the trade
However the tp is a calculated double from an indicator. The indicator is the iBands indicator and i'm using the MODE_MAIN method.
The issue I have is restricting the number of decimal places. The Alert/Notification/Print has sooooo many decimals and I can not stop it
I have tried all kinds of combinations (obviously not all the same time, but replacing them) including these ideas, but I am still seeing between 8-17 decimals in the Alerts and notifications:
Please help me solve what I considered an easy problem