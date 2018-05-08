how would i be able to add into an EA that it will buy when the arrow is given? or do a sell when sellarrow is given?
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Hello Whroeder1,
There is no problems or errors in above uploaded code but its place trade after giving signals or arrow by indicator and completing the current candle, means on starting of next candle it place the trade based on suggestion given by indicator. Actually, I want to place order of buy or sell immediately when indicator gives me signals, not after completing current candle.
Please suggest me what changes I have to made to getting this functionality in my expert adviser.
Hello Whroeder1,
There is no problems or errors in above uploaded code but its place trade after giving signals or arrow by indicator and completing the current candle, means on starting of next candle it place the trade based on suggestion given by indicator. Actually, I want to place order of buy or sell immediately when indicator gives me signals, not after completing current candle.
Please suggest me what changes I have to made to getting this functionality in my expert adviser.
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i just like it to open 1 order when an arrow is given immediately. not every tick or every new bar. just 1 trade.
I have used icustom() function to merge indicator and expert advisor. and its work fine. but when indicator will give any arrow , then immediately i want to place trade.
For that I coded few lines which are given below.