Subscription to FX signal
Hello ,
I want to subscribe to a signal provider ( Using MT5 ) but when I go to '' Subscribe '' , error message appears :
''SUBSCRIPTION FAILED
Position accounting system mismatch , the signal provider uses Netting ''
May I ask what does it mean ?
Greetings ,
Mariyan
there r 2 type of MT5: either hedging or netting mode.
seems like the signal provider uses netting and urs is hedging type.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Netting account or hedging account?
Lumy, 2017.05.11 14:35Hello everyone,
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Netting account or hedging account?
Jose Francisco Casado Fernandez, 2017.05.11 15:15
When you connect to a broker server, it will show you a message in Journal, as you can see in the picture below:
Regards.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Netting account or hedging account?
Jose Francisco Casado Fernandez, 2017.05.11 15:26
You can use this simple script when you want, as well. It will print a message in Experts Tab.
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Margin Mode.mq5 | //| Copyright ©2016, Robertomar Trader | //| https://robertomartrader.blogspot.com | //| robertomartrader@gmail.com | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright ©2016, Robertomar Trader" #property link "https://robertomartrader.blogspot.com" #property version "1.00" //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Script program start function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnStart() { //--- ENUM_ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE margin_mode; string hedge = IsHedging(margin_mode) ? "allowed" : "not allowed"; PrintFormat("Margin Mode: %s. Hedging %s", EnumToString(margin_mode), hedge); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool IsHedging(ENUM_ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE &margmod) { margmod = (ENUM_ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE)AccountInfoInteger(ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE); return(margmod==ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_RETAIL_HEDGING); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Regards.
I still don't understand how to subscribe to signal provider who uses Netting
Regards
I still don't understand how to subscribe to signal provider who uses Netting
Regards
You need a MT5 netting account.
Hi,
My broker <Deleted> offers only hedge account and no netting account, how can i filter the search results of signals so that it only shows me signals that can run on hedged account. Thanks,
Hi,
My broker <Deleted> offers only hedge account and no netting account, how can i filter the search results of signals so that it only shows me signals that can run on hedged account. Thanks,
With a hedge account you can copy all kind of MT5 signals.
Hi,
My broker pepperstone offers only hedge account and no netting account, how can i filter the search results of signals so that it only
shows me signals that can run on hedged account. Thanks,
You can check Signal tab with Metatrader connected to your broker (the signals should be filters based on compatibility with your trading
account).
Or you can use Signal webpage - https://www.mql5.com/en/signals -
- www.mql5.com
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
Hello ,
I want to subscribe to a signal provider ( Using MT5 ) but when I go to '' Subscribe '' , error message appears :
''SUBSCRIPTION FAILED
Position accounting system mismatch , the signal provider uses Netting ''
May I ask what does it mean ?
Greetings ,
Mariyan