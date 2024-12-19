MT5 Question - page 2
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
No, it is not possible to add them manually during the visual testing.
To only way to add them is if the EA itself, adds the graphical objects.
You can also use a template.
Yes, I forgot about that one!
No, it is not possible to add them manually during the visual testing.
To only way to add them is if the EA itself, adds the graphical objects.
How can I do it?
can you help me?
You can't do it manually. Did you not understand the previous posts?
You can only apply a template with the graphic objects already defined or have the EA create them.
Hi,
I recently update my account with some EA;
-after that i delete the mt5
+and reinstalled;
>>Then i lost the set up of the ea,
but they are still running.
where i can find the ea information connected to the account ; THEY ARE SYNC WITH THE VPN OF MQL5 but where are them to work on??
Does anyone knows why I couldn't Trade Nasdaq100 in my Demo Account? I mean I can Add it but it shows that Nasdaq100 couldn't not be traded. Seems like anything from indexes couldn't be traded. Anyone knows Why? And how to fix the problem??
You can look at specification of this symbol (Nasdaq100) about what the broker proposed for traders about it: right mouse click on this symbol in the Market Watch - Specification.
Because all the symbols (and specifications of the symbols) are related to the brokers only.
How to fix it?
Find the other broker which is allowing this symbol for traders.
Hi,
I recently update my account with some EA;
-after that i delete the mt5
+and reinstalled;
>>Then i lost the set up of the ea,
but they are still running.
where i can find the ea information connected to the account ; THEY ARE SYNC WITH THE VPN OF MQL5 but where are them to work on??
Check your MQL5 VPS https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions (just in case you subscribed to VPS by your trading account).
Check your MQL5 VPS https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions (just in case you subscribed to VPS by your trading account).;
Hi gentle,
I actually didn't make any subscription yet;
i just log the MT5 demo profile account with the mql5 community log in;
So i update a couple of symbols and expert advisor to test it and then remove it for some other EA incompatibility.
So now i have an account that is running EXPERT ADVISOR and i don't know from where to control the parameter;
Is there any possibility to find out the list of the expert advisor / the symbols, the timeframe and the parameter of the ea of this account?
Thank you so much for your availibility!
It is great honor to being able to study within this community learn and achieve great results!
Cheers! ;)
Is there any possibility to find out the list of the expert advisor / the symbols, the timeframe and the parameter of the ea of this account?
You can go to your MT5 installed and check it.
----------------------
For example, this EA is running:
----------------------
This EA does not work (because Algo Trading button is OFF):
----------------------
This EA does not exist (because EA works only when EA attached to the chart with Algo Trading button to be ONN):
----------------------
Same with any other MT5 instance you installed on your computer for your trading account.
But please note:
And that is why the traders are using VPS (because they want to close their MT5 and their computer at least at night but they want for their EAs to be working).