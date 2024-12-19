MT5 Question - page 4

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@kurosh hakhamanesh #: here it's like, please tell me what could possibly cause this issue. volume itself is fine only A/D and OBV have problem, send correct one and incorrect one

I can confirm that the scaling bug is still present on build 4755, unfortunately.

You may need to use an equivalent Custom Indicator instead to resolve the issue.

See if there are any OBV and A/D custom indicators in the CodeBase that will work for you, and if not see if there are any free ones in the Market.


 
I am just trying to practice with my demo account on how to place a new trade pending order. However, the "Place" button is inactive. What might I have not set right as you see in the screenshot
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Placing_an_order.png  13 kb
 
2000743148 #:
I am just trying to practice with my demo account on how to place a new trade pending order. However, the "Place" button is inactive. What might I have not set right as you see in the screenshot

Stop Limit Price should be higher than Price (on your image).
Look at "MetaTrader 5 HelpTrading OperationsBasic Principles Pending Order" -

Sell Stop Limit — this order is a stop order to place a Sell Limit order. As soon as the future Bid price reaches the stop-level indicated in the order (the Price field), a Sell Limit order will be placed at the level, specified in Stop Limit price field. A stop level is set below the current Bid price, while Stop Limit price is set above the stop level.

Sell Stop Limit

Trading Platform - MetaTrader 5 Help
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