ChartScreenShot issue

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Hi Folks!

I was trying to use the command ChartScreenShot. I looked up the Docs, and downloaded the example code.

 https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/chart_operations/chartscreenshot

When I executed the code, here is what I received as result.

 Result

My problem is that according to the Documentation, the pictures should be made with a constant ChartNavigate step from both ends of the chart. This is correct for the 'Begin' pictures, but the 'END' pictures are all the same. So it looks like that ALIGN_LEFT is OK, but ALIGN_RIGHT looks as if it was disregarding the ChartNavigate command. Is this a bug? Or am I missing something?

 Thanks in advance, 

Documentation on MQL5: Chart Operations / ChartScreenShot
Documentation on MQL5: Chart Operations / ChartScreenShot
  • www.mql5.com
Chart Operations / ChartScreenShot - Reference on algorithmic/automated trading language for MetaTrader 5
 
sch007:

Hi Folks!

I was trying to use the command ChartScreenShot. I looked up the Docs, and downloaded the example code.

 https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/chart_operations/chartscreenshot

When I executed the code, here is what I received as result.

 

My problem is that according to the Documentation, the pictures should be made with a constant ChartNavigate step from both ends of the chart. This is correct for the 'Begin' pictures, but the 'END' pictures are all the same. So it looks like that ALIGN_LEFT is OK, but ALIGN_RIGHT looks as if it was disregarding the ChartNavigate command. Is this a bug? Or am I missing something?

 Thanks in advance, 

Can you post the problematic screenshot(s) alone. Your posted picture is too small to see anything.
 
angevoyageur:
Can you post the problematic screenshot(s) alone. Your posted picture is too small to see anything.

Indeed. I have attached them all below. Though I think the problem is visible on the low-res version too. In high-res its more comfortable, I agree.
Just in case my description of the issue was unclear, I'll rephrase it. The example code in the docs should produce different pictures for both image-series: for both END and BEGIN. END pictures are not different.

BEGIN 

BEGIN0 

BEGIN300 

 BEGIN600

 BEGIN900

BEGIN1200 

 

END 

END0

 END300

 END600

END900 

END1200 

 
sch007:

Indeed. I have attached them all below. Though I think the problem is visible on the low-res version too. In high-res its more comfortable, I agree.
Just in case my description of the issue was unclear, I'll rephrase it. The example code in the docs should produce different pictures for both image-series: for both END and BEGIN. END pictures are not different.

Ok, thank you. But how can we know there is an error/bug as we don't see the code that produces these screenshot ?

 
angevoyageur:

Ok, thank you. But how can we know there is an error/bug as we don't see the code that produces these screenshot ?

Thank you for your answers! I will paste the code here. This is the code that produced the pictures. You can also find it in the documentation.

https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/chart_operations/chartscreenshot

#property description "The Expert Advisor demonstrates how to create a series of screenshots of the current"
#property description "chart using the ChartScreenShot() function. For convenience, the file name is"
#property description "shown on the chart. The height and width of images is defined through macros."

 
#define        WIDTH  800     // Image width to call ChartScreenShot()
#define        HEIGHT 600     // Image height to call ChartScreenShot()
 
//--- input parameters
input int      pictures=5;    // The number of images in the series
int            mode=-1;       // -1 denotes a shift to the right edge of the chart, 1 - to the left
int            bars_shift=300;// The number of bars when scrolling the chart using ChartNavigate()
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert initialization function                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnInit()
  {
//--- Disable chart autoscroll
   ChartSetInteger(0,CHART_AUTOSCROLL,false);
//--- Set the shift of the right edge of the chart
   ChartSetInteger(0,CHART_SHIFT,true);
//--- Show a candlestick chart
   ChartSetInteger(0,CHART_MODE,CHART_CANDLES);
//---
   Print("Preparation of the Expert Advisor is completed");
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert tick function                                             |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnTick()
  {
//---
 
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| ChartEvent function                                              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnChartEvent(const int id,
                  const long &lparam,
                  const double &dparam,
                  const string &sparam)
  {
//--- Show the name of the function, call time and event identifier
   Print(__FUNCTION__,TimeCurrent(),"   id=",id,"   mode=",mode);
//--- Handle the CHARTEVENT_CLICK event ("A mouse click on the chart")
   if(id==CHARTEVENT_CLICK)
     {
      //--- Initial shift from the chart edge
      int pos=0;
      //--- Operation with the left chart edge
      if(mode>0)
        {
         //--- Scroll the chart to the left edge
         ChartNavigate(0,CHART_BEGIN,pos);
         for(int i=0;i<pictures;i++)
           {
            //--- Prepare a text to show on the chart and a file name
            string name="ChartScreenShot"+"CHART_BEGIN"+string(pos)+".gif";
            //--- Show the name on the chart as a comment
            Comment(name);
            //--- Save the chart screenshot in a file in the terminal_directory\MQL5\Files\
            if(ChartScreenShot(0,name,WIDTH,HEIGHT,ALIGN_LEFT))
               Print("We've saved the screenshot ",name);
            //---
            pos+=bars_shift;
            //--- Give the user time to look at the new part of the chart
            Sleep(3000);
            //--- Scroll the chart from the current position bars_shift bars to the right
            ChartNavigate(0,CHART_CURRENT_POS,bars_shift);
           }
         //--- Change the mode to the opposite
         mode*=-1;
        }
      else // Operation with the right chart edge
        {
         //--- Scroll the chart to the right edge
         ChartNavigate(0,CHART_END,pos);
         for(int i=0;i<pictures;i++)
           {
            //--- Prepare a text to show on the chart and a file name
            string name="ChartScreenShot"+"CHART_END"+string(pos)+".gif";
            //--- Show the name on the chart as a comment
            Comment(name);
            //--- Save the chart screenshot in a file in the terminal_directory\MQL5\Files\
            if(ChartScreenShot(0,name,WIDTH,HEIGHT,ALIGN_RIGHT))
               Print("We've saved the screenshot ",name);
            //---
            pos+=bars_shift;
            //--- Give the user time to look at the new part of the chart
            Sleep(3000);
            //--- Scroll the chart from the current position bars_shift bars to the right
            ChartNavigate(0,CHART_CURRENT_POS,-bars_shift);
           }
         //--- Change the mode to the opposite
         mode*=-1;
        }
     }  // End of CHARTEVENT_CLICK event handling
//--- End of the OnChartEvent() handler  
  }
Documentation on MQL5: Chart Operations / ChartScreenShot
Documentation on MQL5: Chart Operations / ChartScreenShot
  • www.mql5.com
Chart Operations / ChartScreenShot - Reference on algorithmic/automated trading language for MetaTrader 5
 
I guess I will just report this as bug in the service desk.
 
Any resolution on this?
 
Same bug here
 
still no solutions on this?
 
fyi:

If you run the script, and minimizes the MetaTrader5, the script then saves wrong images.
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