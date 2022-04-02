Indicators: RSISignal

New comment
 

RSISignal:

Features

  • Displays 3 RSI lines of different periods and the MA of the first RSI line (smoothed RSI).
  • Displays the MA of the smoothed RSI. The crosses of smoothed RSI and its MA can be used as the signals.
  • Displays histogram for RSI or its Moving Average.
  • Colored level lines.
  • Two color MA lines.
  • Four color histogram.
  • Color filling between overbought and oversell levels (background).
  • Users can turn off/on most of the features mentioned above.


About RSI value of this indicator

  • The RSI value of this indicator = original RSI value - 50
  • The overbought/oversell level = original overbought/oversell level - 50

This is to make RSI changes around 0 (not 50), which is convenient to draw histograms.

Users enter original overbought/oversell levels (70/30, or any other values), this indicator will change (subtract 50) automatically.



Author: Dean Feng

 

Added alerts and arrows:

1. Email/Mobile/Screen alerts

2. Arrow on chart

3. Two types of signals

4. Signal/arrow shift control (alert on current bar or last finished bar)

Hope it helps.

RSISignal

RSISignal

Files:
RSISignal_new.mq4  57 kb
 
Dean Feng:

Added alerts and arrows:

1. Email/Mobile/Screen alerts

2. Arrow on chart

3. Two types of signals

4. Signal/arrow shift control (alert on current bar or last finished bar)

Hope it helps.


hi dean very usefull indicator but the new update for alert it dosent work and still the same 

thanks

 
kareem13:

hi dean very usefull indicator but the new update for alert it dosent work and still the same 

thanks

Hi, 

It works in my computer, double tested it and did send alerts, I attached the screenshots. 

Please make sure the alert option is turned on.

If still have problem, you may send me a screenshot of the settings and logs so that I can check it.


Screenshot #1, indicator sent sell alerts:


Screenshot #2: Indicator logs shows that screen alerts and email alerts sent successfully.


 
Dean Feng:

Hi, 

It works in my computer, double tested it and did send alerts, I attached the screenshots. 

Please make sure the alert option is turned on.

If still have problem, you may send me a screenshot of the settings and logs so that I can check it.


Screenshot #1, indicator sent sell alerts:


Screenshot #2: Indicator logs shows that screen alerts and email alerts sent successfully.


all good now thank you 

 
kareem13:

all good now thank you 

sorry dean i gave you rated low by wrong and its shoild be 5 stars sorry for this mistake 

 
kareem13:

sorry dean i gave you rated low by wrong and its shoild be 5 stars sorry for this mistake 

Hi, don't be sorry, no problem at all, the rate means nothing to me, I'm not going to sell it  :), and I'll be happy if it is helpful to other traders.

 

DEAN , I LOVE YOU MAN , JUST WHAT I NEEDED TO STREAMLINE MY TRADING !!!

 
Preet Kanwaljit Singh:

DEAN , I LOVE YOU MAN , JUST WHAT I NEEDED TO STREAMLINE MY TRADING !!!

I'm glad it helps, enjoy it. 

Green pips!

 
Preet Kanwaljit Singh:

DEAN , I LOVE YOU MAN , JUST WHAT I NEEDED TO STREAMLINE MY TRADING !!!

Some optimizations were made recently. The latest new version is attached, please check it if you need.

1. Add second overbought/oversold level.

2. Add new signal type: RSI2 crosses RSI1 (fast RSI crossed slow RSI).

3. Histogram types were changed to: Histograms of RSI1 or histograms of MA1.

4. Sencond MA (MA2) can be changed to: MA or RSI1 or MA of MA1.


Good luck!

Dean

Files:
RSISignal_180520.mq4  64 kb
 
hello can you tell me if this signal can be zipped onto MacBook. I've been trying to install it and it won't work, 
12
New comment