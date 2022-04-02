Indicators: RSISignal
Added alerts and arrows:
1. Email/Mobile/Screen alerts
2. Arrow on chart
3. Two types of signals
4. Signal/arrow shift control (alert on current bar or last finished bar)
Hope it helps.
Added alerts and arrows:
1. Email/Mobile/Screen alerts
2. Arrow on chart
3. Two types of signals
4. Signal/arrow shift control (alert on current bar or last finished bar)
Hope it helps.
hi dean very usefull indicator but the new update for alert it dosent work and still the same
thanks
hi dean very usefull indicator but the new update for alert it dosent work and still the same
thanks
Hi,
It works in my computer, double tested it and did send alerts, I attached the screenshots.
Please make sure the alert option is turned on.
If still have problem, you may send me a screenshot of the settings and logs so that I can check it.
Screenshot #1, indicator sent sell alerts:
Screenshot #2: Indicator logs shows that screen alerts and email alerts sent successfully.
Hi,
It works in my computer, double tested it and did send alerts, I attached the screenshots.
Please make sure the alert option is turned on.
If still have problem, you may send me a screenshot of the settings and logs so that I can check it.
Screenshot #1, indicator sent sell alerts:
Screenshot #2: Indicator logs shows that screen alerts and email alerts sent successfully.
all good now thank you
all good now thank you
sorry dean i gave you rated low by wrong and its shoild be 5 stars sorry for this mistake
sorry dean i gave you rated low by wrong and its shoild be 5 stars sorry for this mistake
Hi, don't be sorry, no problem at all, the rate means nothing to me, I'm not going to sell it :), and I'll be happy if it is helpful to other traders.
DEAN , I LOVE YOU MAN , JUST WHAT I NEEDED TO STREAMLINE MY TRADING !!!
DEAN , I LOVE YOU MAN , JUST WHAT I NEEDED TO STREAMLINE MY TRADING !!!
I'm glad it helps, enjoy it.
Green pips!
DEAN , I LOVE YOU MAN , JUST WHAT I NEEDED TO STREAMLINE MY TRADING !!!
Some optimizations were made recently. The latest new version is attached, please check it if you need.
1. Add second overbought/oversold level.
2. Add new signal type: RSI2 crosses RSI1 (fast RSI crossed slow RSI).
3. Histogram types were changed to: Histograms of RSI1 or histograms of MA1.
4. Sencond MA (MA2) can be changed to: MA or RSI1 or MA of MA1.
Good luck!
Dean
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
RSISignal:
Features
About RSI value of this indicator
This is to make RSI changes around 0 (not 50), which is convenient to draw histograms.
Users enter original overbought/oversell levels (70/30, or any other values), this indicator will change (subtract 50) automatically.
Author: Dean Feng