Indicators: RSISignal - page 2

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This Looks great, great work.

Would you know the best way to write an icustom routine to retrieve a buy or sell signal from the indicator to an EA?

 

hi Dean
I want to change the indicator to look like this..can you help me with the settings.


thanks..mike


 

one of the most accurate indicators to be used on (RangeBar Charts)

good job mate

 

Hello,

is there an updated version of this for MT5? 

Thanks!

 
Excellent , can't believe I went back to mt4 ! More stable thanks !
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