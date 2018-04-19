i confuse with this... regarding to bal on mql acc.
so all my available bal is 28usd or 30usd ??
i would like to post a job,
and i saw my bal is bonus 2.00
so i just deposited 28usd.
so right now is it 30usd or 28usd available to use ??
It seems like you have $30 but I don't know if you can use your $2 bonus for all purchases.
thanks for response, i still waiting for the answer from mql since ...
We apologize for any inconvenience this can cause.
thanks for response, i still waiting for the answer from mql since ...
We apologize for any inconvenience this can cause.
Monday to Friday, 6:30 - 15:30 (GMT)
So, you will probably get your answer by Monday.
It seems like you have $30 but I don't know if you can use your $2 bonus for all purchases.
Hi
MQL also credited my account now and then with bonuses. You could use the bonus, I have yet to come across whereby the bonus was printed on your balance but not yet credited into balance. For me its always credited, meaning in this case it would be balance=$30. If not mistaken you can use upto balance. I am not sure why or when the bonus will be eventually credited into your balance. Just wait a while for admin to answer your ticket
i got the reply from service desk.
bonus 2.00 is including in 28.00 usd
which mean i have to deposit another 2.00 usd since min payment for freelance is 30.00 usd.
i got the reply from service desk.
bonus 2.00 is including in 28.00 usd
which mean i have to deposit another 2.00 usd since min payment for freelance is 30.00 usd.
So, you didn't deposited $28 in the first place, but $26.
i dont know how they calculated, but in fact i really deposited $28.00
Then where is the $2 bonus?If you deposited $28 and you've got $2 bonus, you should have $30.
Then where is the $2 bonus?If you deposited $28 and you've got $2 bonus, you should have $30.
on the top right side showed (bonus 2.00)
Then where is the $2 bonus?If you deposited $28 and you've got $2 bonus, you should have $30.
since i have bonus 2.00 + deposited 28.00
i should got 30.00 usd
but the service desk claimed that i only have 28.00 usd available.
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so all my available bal is 28usd or 30usd ??
i would like to post a job,
and i saw my bal is bonus 2.00
so i just deposited 28usd.
so right now is it 30usd or 28usd available to use ??