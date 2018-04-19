i confuse with this... regarding to bal on mql acc. - page 2

New comment
 
forextime8:

since i have bonus 2.00 + deposited 28.00

i should got 30.00 usd

but the service desk claimed that i only have 28.00 usd available.

So, what is the point of the bonus?

I don't get it.

 
Eleni Anna Branou:

...

I don't get it.

Of course, it's not yours

[Deleted]  
Eleni Anna Branou:

So, what is the point of the bonus?

I don't get it.

i only received these bonus 2.00 + 2.00 + 1.00 .

and i just calculated the total => 203.09 - 175.09 => and the final answer is 28.00

maybe there is nothing wrong about the final sum.

but i just wonder why it showed (bonus 2.00) on the behind of the balance.

it made me confuse about the total of my available balance.


 
forextime8:

i only received these bonus 2.00 + 2.00 + 1.00 .

and i just calculated the total => 203.09 - 175.09 => and the final answer is 28.00

maybe there is nothing wrong about the final sum.

but i just wonder why it showed (bonus 2.00) on the behind of the balance.

it made me confuse about the total of my available balance.


So, all in all we've spent more time than its worth with this matter.

[Deleted]  
Eleni Anna Branou:

So, all in all we've spent more time than its worth with this matter.

thanks anyway.

12
New comment