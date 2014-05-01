find the nearest date - page 3
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Sorry but what did you mean with "these condition"?
Lack of time.
By the way, I decide to take time and test it, here is 1 solution.
Lack of time.
By the way, I decide to take time and test it, here is 1 solution.
I did test it for a while and seems working correctly.
You save my time, I'm definetely in debt with you...thank you so much!
Have a nice day.
correction
sorry but it doesn't work correctly, lot of times actual value is totally wrong like freeze and sometime the previous become the actual value :(
I did test it for a while and seems working correctly.
You save my time, I'm definetely in debt with you...thank you so much!
Have a nice day.
correction
sorry but it doesn't work correctly, lot of times actual value is totally wrong like freeze and sometime the previous become the actual value :(
The last code I provide should work. Can you please post your code.
The last code I provide should work. Can you please post your code.
Problems come when in the same minute bar different touchedline are involved
is that difficult?
OMG
Is there any simple solution?
Should I use arraymaximum instead?
Thanks ;)
Dear Alain,
I decide to opt for a new way, I delete the loop and try to get something before correct.
now touchx(it's the actual touch) is correct, each tick change correctly...instead previoustouchx(it's the previous touch) after the second tick become wrong (cause it take the same value of the current)...
how could I procede?
thanks, have a nice evening
doc
Dear Alain,
I decide to opt for a new way, I delete the loop and try to get something before correct.
now touchx(it's the actual touch) is correct, each tick change correctly...instead previoustouchx(it's the previous touch) after the second tick become wrong (cause it take the same value of the current)...
how could I procede?
thanks, have a nice evening
doc
Hi Doc,
It depends of your goal, sorry but it's not clear to me. You are detecting cross of 2 emas, but when do you want to detect this cross, on each bar ?
Of course with the code as it is, it detects that on each tick.
Hi Doc,
It depends of your goal, sorry but it's not clear to me. You are detecting cross of 2 emas, but when do you want to detect this cross, on each bar ?
Of course with the code as it is, it detects that on each tick.
Good evening Alain,
ea should check each tick (as it does) but change 2 integer (touchx and previoustouchx) only when signal change...like this:
example:
1st tick
touchx =3; previoustouchx=-1 (-1 because there is no previous data)
2nd tick
touchx =5; previoustouchx=3
3rd tick
touchx =5; previoustouchx=3
etc.