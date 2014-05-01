find the nearest date
Good morning all,
I have 10 datetime, and I wanna know which of these is the nearest to current time, which formula could I use?
Thanks for support.
Hi dr.house7,
can you show us any effort attempt?
Have you tryied anything so far? Do you have any piece of code to show us?
If you don't have anything to show, so it's better to search at the Code Base or post a job at the Jobs Section.
Hi dr.house7,
can you show us any effort attempt?
Have you tryied anything so far? Do you have any piece of code to show us?
If you don't have anything to show, so it's better to search at the Code Base or post a job at the Jobs Section.
funny
Hi, Mister House, why funny ? Do you want code for free
There is no direct formula I think. Is your 10 datetime are in an array ? Create a loop to compare each datetime to current time and keep the datetime which is closer to current time.
If you post your code, you will get help, sure.
Hi, Mister House, why funny ? Do you want code for free
There is no direct formula I think. Is your 10 datetime are in an array ? Create a loop to compare each datetime to current time and keep the datetime which is closer to current time.
If you post your code, you will get help, sure.
This is exactly the reply i was looking for, thanks Ange!
p.s.
I always coded for free, on tsd forum
ok here is the code:
int touchedline[10]; int temp = 0; touchedline[0]=doc1Time; touchedline[1]=doc2Time; touchedline[2]=doc3Time; touchedline[3]=doc4Time; touchedline[4]=doc5Time; touchedline[5]=doc6Time; touchedline[6]=doc7Time; touchedline[7]=doc8Time; touchedline[8]=doc9Time; touchedline[9]=doc10Time; for(int i=0;i<10;i++) { if(touchedline[i]>temp) temp=touchedline[i]; }
doc1Time, doc2Time, doc3Time, ...etc. are datetime
with this formula I got the last touched time but not the number of the object array used...how could I know the exact last touchedline[x] used?
I need to know which object is the highest value, touchedline[0] or touchedline[1] or touchedline[3] etc.
Thanks for support
doc
This is exactly the reply i was looking for, thanks Ange!
p.s.
I always coded for free, on tsd forum
Everyone is free to code for free
But the tradition on mql4.com and mql5.com forum is to help people who share their code and show their attempts.
... int highest=-1; for(int i=0;i<10;i++) { if(touchedline[i]>temp) { highest=i; temp=touchedline[i]; } }
This will give you the index of the highest value, and the "nearest to current time" provided that all date touchedline[] values are inferior to current time.
You can also use ArrayMaximum().
Everyone is free to code for free
But the tradition on mql4.com and mql5.com forum is to help people who share their code and show their attempts.
This will give you the index of the highest value, and the "nearest to current time" provided that all date touchedline[] values are inferior to current time.
You can also use ArrayMaximum().
:D
Thank you very much...I used "int highest=0;" in my previous try,that was my problem.
Have a nice weekend!
doc
Everyone is free to code for free
But the tradition on mql4.com and mql5.com forum is to help people who share their code and show their attempts.
This will give you the index of the highest value, and the "nearest to current time" provided that all date touchedline[] values are inferior to current time.
You can also use ArrayMaximum().
Good morning and nice sunday!
I hope you could guide me in the correct way again...I need to get the previous "highest" not only the current, how could I proceed?
Thanks for any help
doc
Good morning and nice sunday!
I hope you could guide me in the correct way again...I need to get the previous "highest" not only the current, how could I proceed?
Thanks for any help
doc
Something like that ?
... int highest=-1,previousHighest=-1; for(int i=0;i<10;i++) { if(touchedline[i]>temp) { previousHighest=highest; highest=i; temp=touchedline[i]; } }Only a solution among others.
Something like that ?Only a solution among others.
thanks alot it works like a charm!
but it's a bit strange to understand :)
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Good morning all,
I have 10 datetime, and I wanna know which of these is the nearest to current time, which formula could I use?
Thanks for support.