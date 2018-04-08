How to detect Strong Candle by code
- Strong is a subjective term. Until you come up with a concrete definition, you can't code it.
- We can't see your code.
- Dark Cloud Cover - investopedia
hi,
I am trying code identify Strong White/Black candle. You can see my code identifying basic Dark Cloud Cover Pattern and indicating it on the chart. I want to filter it by strong white candle. But i can not able to identify Stronger candle.
Is any way to identify it by candle body?
Stronger than what? If you mean that the body is sufficient large then you can compare size of the body with multiple of ATR. Maybe you should take in account size of wicks too. Ratio upperWick/body (for a long candle) should be less than X...
BTW your second example isn't the Dark Cloud Cover Pattern.
Stronger than what? If you mean that the body is sufficient large then you can compare size of the body with multiple of ATR. Maybe you should take in account size of wicks too. Ratio upperWick/body (for a long candle) should be less than X...
BTW your second example isn't the Dark Cloud Cover Pattern.
double atr = iATR(...); double atrMultiplied = atr * multiplier;Help you with what? You haven't stated a problem. Show us your attempt (using CODE button) and state the nature of your problem.
No free help
urgent help.
Yes that is the point. stronger than what? I can use ATR. But i have no idea how to multiple it. Can you help me more?
It is up to you what stronger means. Below is an example how it could look like.
int shift=0; int atrPeriod=20; double atrMultiplier=1.618; double atr=iATR(_Symbol,_Period,atrPeriod,shift); bool bullish=Close[shift]>Open[shift]; double body=bullish?(Close[shift]-Open[shift]):(Open[shift]-Close[shift]); double wick=bullish?(High[shift]-Close[shift]):(Close[shift]-Low[shift]); double ratioWickBody=0.2; bool isStrongEnough=body>atr*atrMultiplier && (body>0.0?(wick/body<ratioWickBody):false);
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hi,
I am trying code identify Strong White/Black candle. You can see my code identifying basic Dark Cloud Cover Pattern and indicating it on the chart. I want to filter it by strong white candle. But i can not able to identify Stronger candle.
Is any way to identify it by candle body?