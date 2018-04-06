Need to Confirm identified Harami Pattern

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Dear traders,

i am writing indicator code for Bearish Harami pattern detect. You can see the result of following my image. I marked numbers for identify my problems.


  1. Number 1,2,4 and 6, long upper  and long lower tail. Is it ok?
  2. Number 3,5 second candle have big body. is it ok?

In this case the code only consider two candles. first candle and second one. Is anything need to add as filters? I am not talking about RSI, CCI etc... filters.

if not, when this run more candles show as a Bearish Harami.

Thank you.

 
Thushara Dissanayake:
  1. Number 1,2,4 and 6, long upper  and long lower tail. Is it ok?
  2. Number 3,5 second candle have big body. is it ok?
Is anything need to add as filters?
  1. The pattern consists of a long white candle followed by a small black candle. The opening and closing prices of the second candle must be contained within the body of the first candle.
              Bearish Harami Definition | Investopedia
    By definition, It's size is irrelevant. Tails are irrelevant. There are no filters.

  2. Read the link for filters for trading (not Harami.)
  3. Post images with a white background so we can see the shadows.
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