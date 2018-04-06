Need to Confirm identified Harami Pattern
Thushara Dissanayake:
- Number 1,2,4 and 6, long upper and long lower tail. Is it ok?
- Number 3,5 second candle have big body. is it ok?
- The pattern consists of a long white candle followed by a small black candle. The opening and closing prices of the second candle must be contained within the body of the first candle.By definition, It's size is irrelevant. Tails are irrelevant. There are no filters.
Bearish Harami Definition | Investopedia
- Read the link for filters for trading (not Harami.)
- Post images with a white background so we can see the shadows.
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Dear traders,
i am writing indicator code for Bearish Harami pattern detect. You can see the result of following my image. I marked numbers for identify my problems.
In this case the code only consider two candles. first candle and second one. Is anything need to add as filters? I am not talking about RSI, CCI etc... filters.
if not, when this run more candles show as a Bearish Harami.
Thank you.