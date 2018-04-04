The dollar’s days as the world’s most important currency are numbered
- YES
- NO
Oh no ! Apocalypse now, I did give already. Then I don't think there's a "leading" currency, I rather think it's about a consensus, the dollar like there's the fahrenheit & the celsius.
Do you know which other area would need a consensus?
( I know it's a offtopic, but I feel like being the only one having 10 apps to socialize on his phone. )
( I know it's a offtopic, but I feel like being the only one having 10 apps to socialize on his phone. )
This is developers that present their work to the world.
You can see that many come up with the same type of thing.
I think that wechat is on top because they have a QR code payment system and i think it's most widely used.
This is developers that present their work to the world.
You can see that many come up with the same type of thing.
I think that wechat is on top because they have a QR code payment system and i think it's most widely used.
I never tried it. I should, I admit. I wish all CEO from those social network could fall agree on 1 common protocol & thousands & one apps.
I never tried it. I should, I admit. I wish all CEO from those social network could fall agree on 1 common protocol & thousands & one apps.
Same thing is seen with Bitcoin.
There are now well over 1600 copycat altcoins.
Eventually the one with the most, or best functionality will win the race, or they will all fade into oblivion. (read Bitcoin will go down Bitcoin news crawlers)
Another example is how computer manufacturers agreed on all using USB ports and things like the wifi standard and Bluetooth.
So in hardware there isn't much room to put them all in, and they have to be picky.
Unfortunately, or fortunately, with software not so.
Unfortunately, because of the mass explosion in apps we observe,
And fortunately, because this same thing allows for new concepts to be created so everything has two sides if you look at it from outside angle.
Same thing is seen with Bitcoin.
There are now well over 1600 copycat altcoins.
Eventually the one with the most, or best functionality will win the race, or they will all fade into oblivion. (read Bitcoin will go down Bitcoin news crawlers)
Another example is how computer manufacturers agreed on all using USB ports and things like the wifi standard and Bluetooth.
So in hardware there isn't much room to put them all in, and they have to be picky.
Unfortunately, or fortunately, with software not so.
Unfortunately, because of the mass explosion in apps we observe,
And fortunately, because this same thing allows for new concepts to be created so everything has two sides if you look at it from outside angle.
Absolutely. To stay intopic, you could notice that all those altcoins are paired with the dollar. Keeping the facebooksphere, weechat sphere, twittersphere on their side, and bridging all those network using a decentralized method, it would be super great without preventing creators to innovate each one one their sides.
- YES
- NO
It's not impossible neither that one day, one of those decentralized currencies replace the dollar as a "hub". I am thinking particularly of Venezuela's case, who complained about dollar recently.
Yes they are indeed paired with the value of the Dollar, but that is just to give people a sense of value to compare to, or a hook to hold on to.
Otherwise the word Satoshi would be difficult to value.
It's connecting something of known value with something of unknown value, to give it a base value.
Of course we know that the real value is in the technology behind it.
If you ask me, to evaluate Bitcoin in Dollars is futile because you can not use one corrupt system to evaluate something like the blockchain.
But so far so good it seems to be working out ok and i do not know of any other methods to accomplish it.
On topic i think that food is the worlds real currency because that is what most currency's are exchanged for.
Stick a seed into the earth and watch it grow.
In that sense you could say that all currency's are pegged to the sun.
Yes they are indeed paired with the value of the Dollar, but that is just to give people a sense of value to compare to, or a hook to hold on to.
Otherwise the word Satoshi would be difficult to value.
It's connecting something of known value with something of unknown value, to give it a base value.
Of course we know that the real value is in the technology behind it.
If you ask me, to evaluate Bitcoin in Dollars is futile because you can not use one corrupt system to evaluate something like the blockchain.
But so far so good it seems to be working out ok and i do not know of any other methods to accomplish it.
On topic i think that food is the worlds real currency because that is what most currency's are exchanged for.
Stick a seed into the earth and watch it grow.
In that sense you could say that all currency's are pegged to the sun.
indeed
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