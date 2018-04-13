Vline 50 bars after the current time/bar - page 2
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Event Handling Functions - Functions - Language Basics - MQL4 Reference
Program Properties (#property) - Preprocessor - Language Basics - MQL4 Reference
Thank you.
Thank you all for your help.
Finally I succeed by redefine the shift parameter on new candle.
Thank you all for your help
Here is a more reusable solution...
Here is a more reusable solution...
Thank you.
I keep it for later in case.
Regards.
Hello,
I am trying to work with
And i get this error.
Can you tell me what is wrong please ?
Don't double post!General rules and best pratices of the Forum. - General - MQL5 programming forum
Don't double post!General rules and best pratices of the Forum. - General - MQL5 programming forum
Hello,
I didn't intended such bad things. It was just a corelation on both thread.
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/233876/unread#unread
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/235106/unread#unread
Regards
Messages Editor
Finally I succeed by redefine the shift parameter on new candle.
Thank you all for your help.
Hello I am learning the newest MT4 mql's language with "Oninit" and so on...
And my Vlines are not refreshing anymore. Any idea why ?
Nb : I have place it in "OnChartEvent" Because i planned to make them show/hide by a button.