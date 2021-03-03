My Products are Not showing ine Market Anymore and I have no Idea Why. Is anyone else having this issue?
You can write to the service desk.
How do we know? We are the forum users here ...
You can write to the service desk.
I wrote here because service desk does not handle any questions other than financial matters. I did send a message to them and chose a topic unrelated to my questions and asked what happen
Does anyone know why all of my products would disappear on my product page and Market
I can access them directly but not on my page or market search.
Thank you
Scott
There is definitely something wrong, so contact the Service Desk and ask them (choose any subject and write your issue).
Another possibility is that you Click the "hide from market" to check your release settings！
But his products are publicly visible, but not on his seller page.
Thank you all for your replies. Service desk reply so far. Not sure what this means since it does not say anything except processing but processing what?
Thank you all for your replies. Service desk reply so far. Not sure what this means since it does not say anything except processing but processing what?
It means that they will see your issue and reply.
It means that they will see your issue and reply.
Thank you... It seems they are in no hurry to get my products searchable again in the market. I am still waiting for a response.
O well... Just have to wait and not depend on selling anything for now.
Thank you... It seems they are in no hurry to get my products searchable again in the market. I am still waiting for a response.
O well... Just have to wait and not depend on selling anything for now.
I went to your profile and I see the products there. And I went to the product page, and every product is having the following sign:
"Author debarred from selling products"
I saw this sign immediate after you opened the first post on your thread (you opened this thread, and I went to your profile to check your products after that).
Yes, the products are still listed on your profile under "Main" (Main News Feed). For example, anyone can go to your profile and buy "Trend Correlator ..." EA paying 30 dollars (and this sign is located exact below this 30 dollar price).
The service desk did this limitation. It is ban to sell products.
You can ask them about it: ask them about "what for", and ask to lift this banning.
----------------
Anyway, it is not the public forum situation.
It is something about you and the service desk.
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
Does anyone know why all of my products would disappear on my product page and Market
I can access them directly but not on my page or market search.
Thank you
Scott