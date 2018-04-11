Start working with "#property strict"
Line 325.
//return(0); //delete
Line 120 ~ Line 320.
ObjectCreate("mLinem1_Op"+(string)j, OBJ_HLINE, 0, 0, 0, 0); //j -> (string)j
Insert this one in Line 57.
ArrayCopyRates(m60, Symbol(), 60);
Line 325.
Line 120 ~ Line 320.
Insert this one in Line 57.
It is PERFECT.
I don't understand all, but it morks.
Thank you very very much.
int time2 =Time[0]+(Datas_BarShift_Time-1)*PeriodSeconds();And It returns this warning
Can you please tell me what is wrong in this case ?
- 2018.03.31
- www.mql5.com
datetime time2 = Time[0]+(Datas_BarShift_Time-1)*PeriodSeconds(); OR int time2 = (int)Time[0]+(Datas_BarShift_Time-1)*PeriodSeconds();
Maybe los dos bring you same result.
Maybe los dos bring you same result.
Ok, i begin to understand...
Thank you.
I tried your 2 solutions, both of them work fine.
Wich one is the best CPU calculation ?
I don't think that it's necessary to consider it.
I usually adopt "datetime".
- Don't hijack other people's threads with your off topic post. Open your own.
-
Don't double post!
General rules and best pratices of the Forum. - General - MQL5 programming forum
- Don't hijack other people's threads with your off topic post. Open your own.
-
Don't double post!
General rules and best pratices of the Forum. - General - MQL5 programming forum
Hello,
I didn't intended such bad things. It was just a corelation on both thread.
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/233876/unread#unread
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/235106/unread#unread
Regards
- 2018.03.31
- www.mql5.com
I don't think that it's necessary to consider it.
I usually adopt "datetime".
Ok ,
Thank you again for your appreciated help. : )
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I want to start working with "#property strict".
I found this usefull idndicator on forex factory.
When i put "#property strict", i get some warnings.
What is the problem ?
Thank you for your help.
Regards.