I Need a Mentor.

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Hello All,

I am green horn in this market. Hence my need for a mentor, to put me through this business.

Thanks, Elias.

 

How green are you ? No experience ?

Dont know what people can do. You can ask a few questions and see what happens.

This is a business also so I usually pay for what I need. The rest is blood sweat and tears.

 
I am new at this and will appreciate if I can find someone to take me through this business and further handling. 

Thank you in advance 
Mildred 
RSA
 
149084:

Hello All,

I am green horn in this market. Hence my need for a mentor, to put me through this business.

Thanks, Elias.

80892864:
I am new at this and will appreciate if I can find someone to take me through this business and further handling. 

Thank you in advance 
Mildred 
RSA

You can start by reading the following links:

https://www.metatrader4.com/en/trading-platform/help

https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help

https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/57565

https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/212020#comment_5504067

https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/172166

https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/178719

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Fred7777:

This is a business also so I usually pay for what I need. The rest is blood sweat and tears.

Well said.

 

I know some but they charge like $200 an hour.

And it won't happen overnight, these people usually have around 25+ years of experience.

That can not be transferred in a few text messages or a skype call.

So you might burn your account even before placing the first trade :-)

Why don't you let the internet be your mentor to gain the basics, and then when you absorbed that, you can start looking for specifics.

 
Osuji Elias Ndudiri:

Hello All,

I am green horn in this market. Hence my need for a mentor, to put me through this business.

Thanks, Elias.

Just Bought a robot. :)

 
Fred7777:

How green are you ? No experience ?

Dont know what people can do. You can ask a few questions and see what happens.

This is a business also so I usually pay for what I need. The rest is blood sweat and tears.

Hey can u help me find my iml username n password

 
Osuji Elias Ndudiri:

Hello All,

I am green horn in this market. Hence my need for a mentor, to put me through this business.

Thanks, Elias.

 
I need a mentor that will guide me
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