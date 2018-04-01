I Need a Mentor.
How green are you ? No experience ?
Dont know what people can do. You can ask a few questions and see what happens.
This is a business also so I usually pay for what I need. The rest is blood sweat and tears.
Hello All,
I am green horn in this market. Hence my need for a mentor, to put me through this business.
Thanks, Elias.
I am new at this and will appreciate if I can find someone to take me through this business and further handling.
You can start by reading the following links:
https://www.metatrader4.com/en/trading-platform/help
https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/57565
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/212020#comment_5504067
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/172166
- www.metatrader4.com
Learn Forex Trading at School of Pipsology - BabyPips.com
Fred7777:
This is a business also so I usually pay for what I need. The rest is blood sweat and tears.
Well said.
I know some but they charge like $200 an hour.
And it won't happen overnight, these people usually have around 25+ years of experience.
That can not be transferred in a few text messages or a skype call.
So you might burn your account even before placing the first trade :-)
Why don't you let the internet be your mentor to gain the basics, and then when you absorbed that, you can start looking for specifics.
Hello All,
I am green horn in this market. Hence my need for a mentor, to put me through this business.
Thanks, Elias.
Just Bought a robot. :)
How green are you ? No experience ?
Dont know what people can do. You can ask a few questions and see what happens.
This is a business also so I usually pay for what I need. The rest is blood sweat and tears.
Hello All,
I am green horn in this market. Hence my need for a mentor, to put me through this business.
Thanks, Elias.
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Hello All,
I am green horn in this market. Hence my need for a mentor, to put me through this business.
Thanks, Elias.