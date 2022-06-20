Freelance design thoroughly revised! - page 2
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A programmer might have tons of experience. But recently joined mql5 freelance section, in that case his/her profile will show up just like an amateur.
I think differently.
Not every amateur will be talent!
By this way jobs could done to more cheap price and more longer time!
I'm an experienced programmer(I made more than 1500 jobs already).
But, now I can't get enough jobs as before(before changing the site)!
Therefore, now I have more free time to work on another freelancer sites...
Hope this problem will solved soon...
Thanks.
A programmer might have tons of experience. But recently joined mql5 freelance section, in that case his/her profile will show up just like an amateur.
For example, I closed only one job for April (1 job in 10 days). Previously that did not happen. Now what do you think that within 10 days customers have worked with an experienced coders than me?
I think differently.
Not every amateur will be talent!
By this way jobs could done to more cheap price and more longer time!
I'm an experienced programmer(I made more than 1500 jobs already).
But, now I can't get enough jobs as before(before changing the site)!
Therefore, now I have more free time to work on another freelancer sites...
Hope this problem will solved soon...
Thanks.
Have you explained that to Metaquotes (Service Desk) ?
Have you explained that to Metaquotes (Service Desk) ?
No yet, do you think it''s will help?
No yet, do you think it''s will help?
Maybe yes, maybe not.
But if nobody report it for sure it will not help.
It is good .The new developers have more opportunities to apply and receieve jobs.
Thank for all things.
It is good .The new developers have more opportunities to apply and receieve jobs.
Thank for all things.
opinion is one of the customer:
I think differently.
Not every amateur will be talent!
By this way jobs could done to more cheap price and more longer time!
I'm an experienced programmer(I made more than 1500 jobs already).
But, now I can't get enough jobs as before(before changing the site)!
Therefore, now I have more free time to work on another freelancer sites...
Hope this problem will solved soon...
Thanks.
I totally agree!
I haven't even got one single new job since the new freelance system is running!
Also can't even share my profile with the customers, even when they ask for it cause I might get banned and I did once for that ! just for sharing my MQL5 profile! in my opinion the new system is not fair at all.
I'm just wondering what's the purpose of a MQL5 profile when we're not allowed to share it with other users in the same community ?!
BTW, I'll write to the service desk and explain it to them, hope they revise the system, I also recommend all developers to do so.
Regards,
Hossein
I don't like the small messaging window. It was much better when it was in pages. Now after a long discussion, if I want to find something from early on I have to scroll forever!
I like that they have added the additional time and money function though.
I don't like the small messaging window. It was much better when it was in pages. Now after a long discussion, if I want to find something from early on I have to scroll forever!
I like that they have added the additional time and money function though.