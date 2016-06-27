Multiple Order Entry Problem for live account with a specific broker - page 6
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I didn't say that it's possible to get a 10010 code after a FOK order... I only said you must also check for the 10010 code.
And my approach to deal with partial fills is not a simple Print() statement... sometimes you have to be "creative" to find out solutions for specific problems... :-)
Sorry Malacarne, can you explain why FinanceEngineer must also check for the 10010 code?
Also, as we are talking about FOK orders (don't forget the mindset again) and the codes cases here, can you explain this partial fills "creative" solution to solve his problem?
Yes, I've already experienced this problem before... However I got this problem while trading stocks, not Forex...
I see, I see. It sounds like trading stock can encounter 10010 code quite frequently. Trading stock is certainly little different from Forex in liquidity.
I would like to know if someone also had an experience of getting 10010 code while they trade in forex too.
It will be good if someone share experience with 10010 code while he trade Forex currency pairs.
I suspect if 10010 code really do exists in Forex market, then the most vulnerable pair will be some not popular currency pairs like NZDTRY etc.
Regards.
Sorry Malacarne, can you explain why FinanceEngineer must also check for the 10010 code?
Also, as we are talking about FOK orders (don't forget the mindset again) and the codes cases here, can you explain this partial fills "creative" solution to solve his problem?
FinanceEnginner doesn't have to check for the 10010 code IF AND ONLY IF he thinks it is not necessary.
However, just like we have seen in other related posts, even though the OP didn't say anything about what filling type he wanted to use (no "mindset" necessary here, IMO), I really believe that it's important to alert people that other non-desired return codes might apper while using expert advisors... But I can also perfectly understand that this additional "security" check is not considered important by most of people who work with expert advisors...
FinanceEnginner doesn't have to check for the 10010 code IF AND ONLY IF he thinks it is not necessary.
However, just like we have seen in other related posts, even though the OP didn't say anything about what filling type he wanted to use (no "mindset" necessary here, IMO), I really believe that it's important to alert people that other non-desired return codes might apper while using expert advisors... But I can also perfectly understand that this additional "security" check is not considered important by most of people who work with expert advisors...
You are very right.
10010 code has been tattooed in my head from now on. However, it is always better if there are some more cases or examples or experience with 10010 code in Forex market. Practical point of view, the solution to 10010 code must involve checking volume again. It is certainly where we need a little creative solution.
Regards.
You are very right.
10010 code has been tattooed in my head from now on. However, it is always better if there are some more cases or examples or experience with 10010 code in Forex market. Practical point of view, the solution to 10010 code must involve checking volume again. It is certainly where we need a little creative solution.
Regards.
How to resolve this issue?
Does anyone draw a conclusion ?
How to resolve this issue?
Does anyone draw a conclusion ?
I might have a solution for this problem. (only might). It is checking the connection status between your terminal and broker's server by using IsConnected() function or TradeContextBusy() function, etc.
Make it sleep longer if IsConnected() or TradeContextBusy() function return false. Make sleep shorter if IsConnected() function or TradeContextBusy() function return true.
Just one possibility.
But I have not got any code yet.
One idea.
Kind regards.