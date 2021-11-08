missing currency pair

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i have meta trader 5 installed i am new to the software. I cant find the currency pair NZDJPY i've tried to search for it and nothing shows. i'm also trying to view the oil chart as i have an indicator i want to use for these charts is it possible to get these charts on mt5?
 
glitch1994:
i have meta trader 5 installed i am new to the software. I cant find the currency pair NZDJPY i've tried to search for it and nothing shows. i'm also trying to view the oil chart as i have an indicator i want to use for these charts is it possible to get these charts on mt5?

A try...... point in the market overview and klick with the right mouse button.... and clic "show all" then search for the pair again....

Files:
Unbenannt.png  393 kb
 
Juergen Frank:

A try...... point in the market overview and klick with the right mouse button.... and clic "show all" then search for the pair again....

hi i already tried that but it still doesnt show for me i searched NZDJPY and nothing appears on my system 
Files:
currency_pair.png  98 kb
 
glitch1994:
hi i already tried that but it still doesnt show for me i searched NZDJPY and nothing appears on my system 

I see NZD/JPY on your image.
if something wrong with some pair - change the broker (because the pairs/symbols) are related to the broker you were connected Metatrader 5 software.

 

For example - this is MetaQuotes-Demo server, and NZD/JPY - 

NZDJPY

 

And this is some information about how to open demo accounts with many brokers (and real accounts as well) using just one MT5 instance - 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

How to Start with Metatrader 5

Sergey Golubev, 2017.03.28 08:27

As many people are asking about "How to open account with MT5" and "How to add the broker to MT5" so I want to remind the following links:

MetaTrader 5 HelpOpen an Account

MetaTrader 5 Android OS HelpOpening a Demo Account 

MetaTrader 5 iPhone/iPad Help - Connecting to an Account and Opening a Demo Account 

-----------------

Simplified way to request a real account in MetaTrader 5 Android


 

more - 

Find a Server by the Broker's Name:
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/9950/page88#comment_3981953  
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/214820

How to Start with Metatrader 5
How to Start with Metatrader 5
  • 2017.01.05
  • www.mql5.com
I decided to create this thread to help to myself and to the others to start with Metatrader 5...
 

And this is my Metatrader 5 ... do you see how many accounts on one MT5?
So, I have everything - from NZD/JPY to Brent Crude Oil and Bitcoin for example - 

Metatrader 5

 

Hi,

All the major currency pairs are suddenly missing from my Market Watch panel and all my major currency pair charts have become blank. Does anyone have any idea what had happened to my MT5 platform? I may have accidently clicked something. Please help! Thanks!

Files:
Blank_Chart.png  97 kb
 
jeffchchin #:

Hi,

All the major currency pairs are suddenly missing from my Market Watch panel and all my major currency pair charts have become blank. Does anyone have any idea what had happened to my MT5 platform? I may have accidently clicked something. Please help! Thanks!

Close this chart, and connect to your broker's server once again (whatever it is demo account or real/live account).
Because all the charts and all the symbols to trade are related to the brokers only.
 
Sergey Golubev #:
Close this chart, and connect to your broker's server once again (whatever it is demo account or real/live account).
Because all the charts and all the symbols to trade are related to the brokers only.
Thank you very much for your pointer, I appreciate it.
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