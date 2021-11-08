missing currency pair
- i cant get this indicator to work
- how do I get the name of the currency pair for the chart to which an indicator is applied?
- Depth of Market with Volume on MT5
i have meta trader 5 installed i am new to the software. I cant find the currency pair NZDJPY i've tried to search for it and nothing shows. i'm also trying to view the oil chart as i have an indicator i want to use for these charts is it possible to get these charts on mt5?
A try...... point in the market overview and klick with the right mouse button.... and clic "show all" then search for the pair again....
A try...... point in the market overview and klick with the right mouse button.... and clic "show all" then search for the pair again....
hi i already tried that but it still doesnt show for me i searched NZDJPY and nothing appears on my system
I see NZD/JPY on your image.
if something wrong with some pair - change the broker (because the pairs/symbols) are related to the broker you were connected Metatrader 5 software.
For example - this is MetaQuotes-Demo server, and NZD/JPY -
And this is some information about how to open demo accounts with many brokers (and real accounts as well) using just one MT5 instance -
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
How to Start with Metatrader 5
Sergey Golubev, 2017.03.28 08:27
As many people are asking about "How to open account with MT5" and "How to add the broker to MT5" so I want to remind the following links:
MetaTrader 5 Help - Open an Account
MetaTrader 5 Android OS Help - Opening a Demo Account
MetaTrader 5 iPhone/iPad Help - Connecting to an Account and Opening a Demo Account
-----------------
Simplified way to request a real account in MetaTrader 5 Android
more -
Find a Server by the Broker's Name:
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/9950/page88#comment_3981953
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/214820
- 2017.01.05
- www.mql5.com
Hi,
All the major currency pairs are suddenly missing from my Market Watch panel and all my major currency pair charts have become blank. Does anyone have any idea what had happened to my MT5 platform? I may have accidently clicked something. Please help! Thanks!
Hi,
All the major currency pairs are suddenly missing from my Market Watch panel and all my major currency pair charts have become blank. Does anyone have any idea what had happened to my MT5 platform? I may have accidently clicked something. Please help! Thanks!
Because all the charts and all the symbols to trade are related to the brokers only.
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use