i cant get this indicator to work
glitch1994:It looks you dont move it to the right folder.....
i have this indicator for meta trader 5 but i have no idea how to use it, the file opens
in meta trader 5 but nothing happends
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i have this indicator for meta trader 5 but i have no idea how to use it, the file opens
in meta trader 5 but nothing happends