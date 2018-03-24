i cant get this indicator to work

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i have this indicator for meta trader 5 but i have no idea how to use it, the file opens 


in meta trader 5 but nothing happends

 
glitch1994:

i have this indicator for meta trader 5 but i have no idea how to use it, the file opens 


in meta trader 5 but nothing happends

It looks you dont move it to the right folder.....
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