Broker not found in MT4/5
Hi guys,
I have an issue in MT4/MT5. When I click on 'Open an account' and search a broker, I cannot find it. I tried plenty of them: <Deleted> , <Deleted> , <Deleted> , <Deleted> .
The button 'find your broker' just doesn't return anything. I just installed the latest version of MT4 on a windows 10 laptop. I didn't have this issue on my mac.
Any help would be appreciated.
Thank you!
If you want to use MT4, open a trading account with a broker first and download the MT4 platform from their website.
MT4 cannot be downloaded from Metaquotes anymore.
If its MT5 you want to use, its easier to open your trading account at the brokers website first and then login into your MT5 terminal with your new account's credentials.
This is MT5. Are you sure that broker that you are searching support MT5 ?
Got it. I will double check for each one of them. I assumed as it was working on MT4, it would on MT5.
Do u know where I can download MT4 ? On Metatrader website, they only provide MT5 now.
If you want to use MT4, open a trading account with a broker first and download the MT4 platform from their website.
MT4 cannot be downloaded from Metaquotes anymore.
If its MT5 you want to use, its easier to open your trading account at the brokers website first and then login into your MT5 terminal with your new account's credentials.
I already have an account with all those brokers. I don't want to download every single broker related MT4 platform. I used to be able to connect to all my accounts on MT4.
Do u know where I can download MT4 ? On Metatrader website, they only provide MT5 now.
"If its MT5 you want to use, its easier to open your trading account at the brokers website first and then login into your MT5 terminal with your new account's credentials."
Well, I already have the accounts opened at those brokers. That's exactly what I was trying to do : connect to the MT5 terminal with my account's credentials. And it is not working !
Maybe it's better to choose a broker that does support MT5.
I already have an account with all those brokers. I don't want to download every single broker related MT4 platform. I used to be able to connect to all my accounts on MT4.
Do u know where I can download MT4 ? On Metatrader website, they only provide MT5 now.
"If its MT5 you want to use, its easier to open your trading account at the brokers website first and then login into your MT5 terminal with your new account's credentials."
Well, I already have the accounts opened at those brokers. That's exactly what I was trying to do : connect to the MT5 terminal with my account's credentials. And it is not working !
If the accounts that you've already opened are MT4, you need to download the MT4 platform from their websites.
You can't download MT4 from anywhere else these days, that's about the case right now.
I had all sorts of problem with my pc mt4 and they solved it re installing.
My broker cappmore wealth managers is not showing in mt5 and before dissapering it showed that broker has changed their server name . The account is temporarily connected to old adress .. it showedd this and broker is delisted from the mt5 why does it happen
Download the custom/branded MT5 terminal from your broker's website, install it and login into your trading account.
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Hi guys,
I have an issue in MT4/MT5. When I click on 'Open an account' and search a broker, I cannot find it. I tried plenty of them: <Deleted> , <Deleted> , <Deleted> , <Deleted> .
The button 'find your broker' just doesn't return anything. I just installed the latest version of MT4 on a windows 10 laptop. I didn't have this issue on my mac.
Any help would be appreciated.
Thank you!