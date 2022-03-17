iClose returning wrong value - page 3
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Hi, I have the exact same issue as Douglas with iTime; for example "iTime(XPDUSD,5) Failed: 0".
I am trying using the strategy tester on a 1H tf and call a custom indicator to return a value based on the 5 min tf of the same XPDUSD chart the tester is running on.
The indicator then returns an empty value and this is in the line after I try to download history with the result of "iTime(XPDUSD,5) Failed: 0" but sometimes iTime does not fail, irregularly, and the indicator now has history to then actually return a value.
I have tried both the code suggested by Petr Nosek & whroeder1 but with the same result unfortunately.
Could I be missing something obvious or is this a common problem when running strategy tester with icustom calls on separate time-frames ?
Having a hard time finding better threads about the topic other then this where you all have provided great info.
Hi,
I'm facing a similar problem so I thought I'd post it here. I'm trying to get the previous value for the current symbol and timeframe for an EA. The EA is executing an indicator I have created. While the indicator is working perfect the EA is 100% wrong.
The EA always returns the current price for Close[i] and Close[i+1], or iClose(_Symbol, 0, i) and iClose(_Symbol, 0, i + 1)
Top window is from the Indicator (you can see the Close[1] is the price of the next row
and bottom window is from the EA where the prices are the same:
Here's the code:
antaransi:
...While the indicator is working perfect the EA is 100% wrong.
The EA always returns the current price for Close[i] and Close[i+1], or iClose(_Symbol, 0, i) and iClose(_Symbol, 0, i + 1)
My guess is that i is pointing to some place in the past, probably night hours. Why do you even use i when you are just concerend with Close[0] and Close[1]? Try i=0; or remove it entirely from your printf statement, then check again.
My guess is that i is pointing to some place in the past, probably night hours. Why do you even use i when you are just concerend with Close[0] and Close[1]? Try i=0; or remove it entirely from your printf statement, then check again.
Thank you for your reply,
I've tried that as well. Does not work. The dates are valid - you can see them on the left and this goes on for any date! Close[0] is always the same value as Close[1].
I don't have much experience with MQL, so I was wondering if this is the way that EAs are supposed to work.
Close[0] is always equal to the latest Bid. I guess your printf is executed exactly on open of a new bar, as the time stamps indicate. In this case, you are logging the close of the last bar plus the actual bid. Both are just a tick apart. Try Close[2] and Close[1].
I appreciate the response. I did just that and now everything seems to work just fine. Every platform something new to learn.
Thanks again for your response.
Hi there, so sorry if i recall this post but I'm facing a similar situation to some extent: no code to post now, my idea is to sum momentum of different but correlated pairs, 1h TF, calculating Mom. with iClose(i) - iClose(i+1) of each pair; the result is then to be put on an array.
Tried to code without normalization(I'm new on MQL4, forgive me..) and obviously many operations returned error; I believe the concept is to normalize in order to sum “apples” with “apples” isn’t it?
Any help and examples of code will be much appreciated, thank you very much.👍🏼
I know its an old thread, but might be helpful.
I made the following little trick to solve the problem:
When the function is first called, the values are refreshed. At the second call it seems to gives correct value all the time.