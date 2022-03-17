iClose returning wrong value - page 2
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Any other idea guys? :(
I hope it'll work properly:EDIT: see https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/231717/page2#comment_6809758
Error zero mean NO error! Obviously the start of the week is not equal to the start of the day. Try removing that second condition.
Hi! i did it once. 90% of the times the values came right, but i'm still getting some wrong values. :/
I hope it'll work properly:I've also edited my previous post https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/231717#comment_6791188
Hi! Not yet..
Hi! Not yet..
I'm sorry, from your screenshot I can't find out where the problem is. I tried this code on my side and I got 100% true values. I need some information. I've edited your EA to get information about iTime[1], current time, connection and trade allowing. If you run this EA then post the screenshot.
My screenshot:
I'm sorry, from your screenshot I can't find out where the problem is. I tried this code on my side and I got 100% true values. I need some information. I've edited your EA to get information about iTime[1], current time, connection and trade allowing. If you run this EA then post the screenshot.
My screenshot:
Hi! First of all, thank you for your patience in helping.
I tried to use your code (I did not change anything, just copied and pasted), one of the times the EA spent almost 5 minutes writing "Waiting" in the log. The moment I removed the Expert manually the message appeared, with the right value. Are we close to a solution? I tried on weekly TF this time.
Hi! First of all, thank you for your patience in helping.
I tried to use your code (I did not change anything, just copied and pasted), one of the times the EA spent almost 5 minutes writing "Waiting" in the log. The moment I removed the Expert manually the message appeared, with the right value. Are we close to a solution? I tried on weekly TF this time.
OK. There was a bug in my last logic in a weekly and monthly period. I think and hope I've fixed it. Try it and let me know. BTW Inserting function Refresh() into another "while" loop isn't a good idea in my opinion because the function Refresh() contain a loop and you can set the maximum time by the parameter "timeOut".
Hi! I tried again, on the daily chart and it happened again. The funny thing is that the timestamp came right, but the close value did not! Its so absurd! :|
Hi! First of all, thank you for your patience in helping.
I tried to use your code (I did not change anything, just copied and pasted), one of the times the EA spent almost 5 minutes writing "Waiting" in the log. The moment I removed the Expert manually the message appeared, with the right value. Are we close to a solution? I tried on weekly TF this time.
Due to the loops, at least add a Sleep(1) inside it.
Or don't use a loop at all. Check for error and wait next tick.
Hi! I tried again, on the daily chart and it happened again. The funny thing is that the timestamp came right, but the close value did not! Its so absurd! :|
It is strange. I thought if the iTime is correct then all data were refreshed. And on my side it works so. I've tried it many times and I always got correct result. Maybe you could try to add Sleep behind the loop.
It is strange. I thought if the iTime is correct then all data were refreshed. And on my side it works so. I've tried it many times and I always got correct result. Maybe you could try to add Sleep behind the loop.
Hi! I tried with Sleep, but it didn't solve the problem.
I'm out of MT4, but thanks a lot for your help.