Private Messages

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Hello everyone,

Does the Messages (Private Messages) not available for all or only for me?!

Regards

 
Mohammad Soubra:

Hello everyone,

Does the Messages (Private Messages) not available for all or only for me?!

Regards

Only for you
 
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/231089#comment_6746742
messages missing help !
messages missing help !
  • 2018.03.07
  • www.mql5.com
messages I can't access my messages help...
 
Thank you Alain 
 
Alain Verleyen:
Only for you

Not sure if you were joking, but the "messages" is no longer in the member area left panel ... Didn't you notice that ?

Messages page isn't available since few days and according to a discussion I saw earlier this week on the forum, there's an important upgrade to the messages feature in progress so only a basic messaging box is currently available by clicking the icon on the top right.

 
Alain Verleyen:
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/231089#comment_6746742

Ah! You posted while I was writing!

 
Eric Venturi-Bloxs:

Not sure if you were joking, but the "messages" is no longer in the member area left panel ... Didn't you notice that ?

...

..

this is Alain's style!

 
Mohammad Soubra:

this is Alain's style!

That was my thought!

 

There is maintenance on the private message system i am not sure how long it will take.

 
Marco vd Heijden:

There is maintenance on the private message system i am not sure how long it will take.

I hope they do the same in the Market
 
Marco vd Heijden:

There is maintenance on the private message system i am not sure how long it will take.

Hope in future they do updates in the market also
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