Private Messages
Hello everyone,
Does the Messages (Private Messages) not available for all or only for me?!
Regards
Only for you
Not sure if you were joking, but the "messages" is no longer in the member area left panel ... Didn't you notice that ?
Messages page isn't available since few days and according to a discussion I saw earlier this week on the forum, there's an important upgrade to the messages feature in progress so only a basic messaging box is currently available by clicking the icon on the top right.
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/231089#comment_6746742
Ah! You posted while I was writing!
There is maintenance on the private message system i am not sure how long it will take.
There is maintenance on the private message system i am not sure how long it will take.
There is maintenance on the private message system i am not sure how long it will take.
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Hello everyone,
Does the Messages (Private Messages) not available for all or only for me?!
Regards