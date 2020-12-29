make a deposit on my matatrader account
Your money on MQL5.COM portal (the forum, etc) has nothign to do with the money to trading.
Because if you want to trade so you will open the account with the broker.
So, it can not be transfered.
MetaTrader 5 Help - Open an Account
MetaTrader 5 Android OS Help - Opening a Demo Account
MetaTrader 5 iPhone/iPad Help - Connecting to an Account and Opening a Demo Account
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Simplified way to request a real account in MetaTrader 5 Android
- www.metatrader5.com
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/9950/page88#comment_3981953
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/214820
- 2017.01.05
- www.mql5.com
and I think you should read this article -
- www.metatrader5.com
Hello, please inform me when paypal will be avilable , I also try to make a payment by my card but its always declined . please find me a solution i need 2 vps .thank you
I got answer from support team.....they said it's not temporary.. We should find another way..
But Card method also got "Declined by issuing bank" ....
It's the worst situation that hasn't provided any alternatives and has just been left out.
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hello to every body!
i have money on my MQL5 account and i am able to see my metatrader trainding account with 0$. I would like to know how i could transfert the fund to my metatrader account. if it is not possible to do it directly, how can i withdraw the fund to my bank account and try another kind of deposit process on Metatrader.
Regards!