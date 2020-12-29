make a deposit on my matatrader account

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[Deleted]  

hello to every body!


i have money on my MQL5 account and i am able to see my metatrader trainding account with 0$. I would like to know how  i could transfert the fund to my metatrader account. if it is not possible to do it directly, how can i withdraw the fund to my bank account and try another kind of deposit process on Metatrader.


Regards!

 

Your money on MQL5.COM portal (the forum, etc) has nothign to do with the money to trading.
Because if you want to trade so you will open the account with the broker.
So, it can not be transfered.

 

MetaTrader 5 Help - Open an Account

MetaTrader 5 Android OS Help - Opening a Demo Account 

MetaTrader 5 iPhone/iPad Help - Connecting to an Account and Opening a Demo Account 

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Simplified way to request a real account in MetaTrader 5 Android

Open an Account - Getting Started - MetaTrader 5
Open an Account - Getting Started - MetaTrader 5
  • www.metatrader5.com
Two types of accounts are available in the trading platform: demonstration (demo) and real. Demo accounts provide the opportunity to work in a training mode without real money, allowing to test a trading strategy. They feature all the same functionality as the live ones. The difference is that demo accounts can be opened without any investment...
 
Find a Server by the Broker's Name:
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/9950/page88#comment_3981953  
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/214820
How to Start with Metatrader 5
How to Start with Metatrader 5
  • 2017.01.05
  • www.mql5.com
I decided to create this thread to help to myself and to the others to start with Metatrader 5...
 

and I think you should read this article - 

MQL5.community Payment System

[Deleted]  
thank you very much Sergey Golubev
[Deleted]  
hello Mr Sergey Golubev , i read the MQL5.community payement system, i would like to know, is there no possibility for me to take my money back to my bank account since i don't want to buy something actually ! 
 
Please all my attempt to make payment to MQL5 community from my master card (Nigeria) failed. Please how do I make payment please? Your response will be highly appreciated.
 
Hello, please inform me when paypal will be avilable , I also try to make a payment  by my card but its always declined . please find me a solution i need 2 vps .thank you
 
Hello,I want to put money in the balance.
Payments requires phone number.
Log in to Profile - Settings - Security and do not accept the phone number.
What should I do ?
Code profiling - Developing programs - MetaEditor Help
Code profiling - Developing programs - MetaEditor Help
  • www.metatrader5.com
Profiling means collecting program parameters during its execution. During a profiling, the execution time and the number of calls of individual functions and program code lines are measured. With this tool, the programmer is able to find and optimize the slowest code sections. Profiling can be performed on the normal chart of the trading...
 
samizeidan74:
Hello, please inform me when paypal will be avilable , I also try to make a payment  by my card but its always declined . please find me a solution i need 2 vps .thank you

I got answer from support team.....they said it's not temporary.. We should find another way..


But Card method also got  "Declined by issuing bank" ....

It's the worst situation that hasn't provided any alternatives and has just been left out. 

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