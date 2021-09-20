MetaTrader 5 not starting on Windows 10 Pro Insider - page 2
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New version available 1795 and it fixed the problem.
hi
can you say when it's available exactly?
hi
can you say when it's available exactly?
It is already eveilable - read this post.
Open MT5, login to MetaQuotes-Demo server and wait for update -
But please note that it is the beta version so if you have any issue with it so please report to the service desk.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
MetaTrader 5 Build 1583 crash on Expert testing
Alain Verleyen, 2017.04.19 11:20
What release ? It's a beta.
Please don't use beta version if you don't want to be a beta tester. You implicitly become a beta tester when you connect to Metaquotes-Demo server.
Anyway, it's true that even an official release can be seriously bugged.
At this time right now there is no option available.We have to become beta tester because if we dont; metatrader does not start up.....
At this time right now there is no option available.We have to become beta tester because if we dont; metatrader does not start up.....
The Windows 10 Spring Creators Update has officially been released today. It might be a few weeks before users get it via windows update.
However MetaQuotes need to get this out before that date if they want to avoid a flood of support requests.
Also the Brokers would probably prefer a few days notice to roll out a new version in their own time rather than an emergency release that gets forced out by Metaquotes
The Windows 10 Spring Creators Update has officially been released today. It might be a few weeks before users get it via windows update.
However MetaQuotes need to get this out before that date if they want to avoid a flood of support requests.
Also the Brokers would probably prefer a few days notice to roll out a new version in their own time rather than an emergency release that gets forced out by Metaquotes
Yep, my PC just updated to Win 1803 and now I'm stuck...
I opened a "help desk" about two errors.
My machine: AMD FX-8320e octacore
Problem 1:
==========
MT5 Build 1795 freezes my machine while optimizing more than 20 days using "Every Tick",
problem occurs in Windows 10 Pro 64 bits (Last updated 1709) but didn't occurs in Windows 7 Pro 64 bits (works fine).
Problem 2:
==========
MT5 Build 1795, didn't display "forward tab results page" after optimization results...
if I choose (forward: 1/2 or 1/3 or 1/4).
same problem in Windows 10 Pro 64 bits or 7 Pro 64 bits
The Windows 10 Spring Creators Update has officially been released today. It might be a few weeks before users get it via windows update.
However MetaQuotes need to get this out before that date if they want to avoid a flood of support requests.
Also the Brokers would probably prefer a few days notice to roll out a new version in their own time rather than an emergency release that gets forced out by Metaquotes
https://www.theinquirer.net/inquirer/news/3031271/microsofts-windows-10-april-update-will-be-released-in-april-just
Let's hope Metaquotes release build 1795 to the Brokers very soon. Otherwise anyone who updates to "Windows 10 April update" won't be able to run their MT5 terminal.
The auto update system will also be broken leaving MetaQuotes with a painful procedure of patching individual users MT5 exe files by hand