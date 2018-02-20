Draw Short Line IN Candle
Yes it's possible but you have to use "Precise time scale"
- Precise time scale — if this option is disabled, objects are bound to bars along the horizontal scale of a chart. If you enable it, then it is possible to position an object at any point between bars.
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Thanks Alain for your reply.
But I think that is possible without Precise time scale.
I saw a indicator that make shorts horizontal lines and shorts vertical lines (like a stair) above or below the candles.
It's a Hilo Indicator in forms of stair.
Alexandre Nakamura:No it's not possible with timed objects (Trend lines).
Thanks Alain for your reply.
Thanks Alain for your reply.
But I think that is possible without Precise time scale.
Can be using canvas, but your question was about trend lines.
I saw a indicator that make shorts horizontal lines and shorts vertical lines (like a stair) above or below the candles.
It's a Hilo Indicator in forms of stair.
Alain Verleyen:
Yes it's possible but you have to use "Precise time scale"
Thanks for pointing this out, @Alain. I had been using a horizontal line from the time before the bar to the time after the bar.
Sorry. My English is not good. I want say that I tried do it with Trend Lines.
But I am trying do it in an indicator using something that work.
Is it possible with Canvas?
I will see it.
Very thanks for your help.
#property strict #property indicator_chart_window #property indicator_buffers 3 #property indicator_plots 1 //--- plot Median #property indicator_label1 "Median" #property indicator_type1 DRAW_COLOR_HISTOGRAM2 #property indicator_color1 clrRoyalBlue,clrFireBrick #property indicator_style1 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width1 5 //--- indicator buffers double Buffer1[]; double Buffer2[]; double Colors[]; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom indicator initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnInit() { //--- indicator buffers mapping SetIndexBuffer(0,Buffer1,INDICATOR_DATA); SetIndexBuffer(1,Buffer2,INDICATOR_DATA); SetIndexBuffer(2,Colors,INDICATOR_COLOR_INDEX); //--- return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom indicator iteration function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnCalculate(const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const datetime &time[], const double &open[], const double &high[], const double &low[], const double &close[], const long &tick_volume[], const long &volume[], const int &spread[]) { //--- int begin=rates_total!=prev_calculated?prev_calculated:rates_total-1; for(int i=begin;i<rates_total;i++) { Buffer1[i]=(open[i]+close[i])/2; Buffer2[i]=Buffer1[i]-1*_Point*10; Colors[i]=close[i]>=open[i]?0:1; } //--- return value of prev_calculated for next call return(rates_total); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Ernst Van Der Merwe:Doesn't really met the requirement.
Very Thanks for help.
I will try do it with Canvas.
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Hello,
i´m new in MQL5 and i have a problem with draw short horizontal lines in candles.
I had tested and i can draw line between candles using Trend Lines, without Ray. But i want draw a short horizontal line in candle not between. Is possible in MT5?
Thanks for help.