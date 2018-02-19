order send error 138
|ERR_REQUOTE
|138
|The requested price has become out of date or bid and ask prices have been mixed up. The data can be refreshed without any delay using the RefreshRates function and make a retry. If the error does not disappear, all attempts to trade must be stopped, the program logic must be changed.
Predefined Variables - MQL4 Reference
- docs.mql4.com
For each executable mql4-program a set of predefined variables is supported, which reflect the state of the current price chart by the moment a mql4-program (Expert Advisor, script or custom indicator) is started. Values of predefined variables are set by the...
- When you post code please use the CODE button (Alt-S)! (For large amounts of code, attach it.) Please edit your post.
General rules and best pratices of the Forum. - General - MQL5 programming forum
Messages Editor
- Why did you post your MT4 question in the Root / MT5 EA section instead of the MQL4 section, (bottom of the Root page?)
General rules and best pratices of the Forum. - General - MQL5 programming forum
Next time post in the correct place. The moderators will likely move this thread there soon.
-
You buy at the Ask and sell at the Bid.
- Your buy order's TP/SL are triggered when the Bid reaches it. Not the Ask.
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Your sell order's TP/SL will be triggered when the Ask reaches it. To trigger at
a specific Bid price, add the average spread.
MODE_SPREAD (Paul) - MQL4 and MetaTrader 4 - MQL4 programming forum - Page 3
- The charts show Bid prices only. Turn on the Ask line to see how big the spread is (Tools -> Options {control-O} -> charts -> Show ask line.)
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fix ma please 5LWMA low,75 EMA close,85 EMA close