Incorporating a freeware indicator
I have a freeware indicator that paints really useful support and resistance levels on a chart that I want to incorporate into an EA. The problem is that I don't have the source code so I can't use iCustom because I don't know which buffers it uses to paint the lines. I did try to interrogate the indicator using a script I wrote, and it did work for other indicators, but not this one. I've looked at other S&R level indicators, but none of them seem to generate ones that are this good. Or at least this useful to my strategy. Am I missing something obvious here? How can I get the data out of the indicator and into my EA?
- Genetic Strategy does not work.
- Nonlagging Tools
- Help Please!
DrBeardface:If it draws S/R lines it could be just chart objects without any buffer.
I have a freeware indicator that paints really useful support and resistance levels on a chart that I want to incorporate into an EA. The problem is that I don't have the source code so I can't use iCustom because I don't know which buffers it uses to paint the lines. I did try to interrogate the indicator using a script I wrote, and it did work for other indicators, but not this one. I've looked at other S&R level indicators, but none of them seem to generate ones that are this good. Or at least this useful to my strategy. Am I missing something obvious here? How can I get the data out of the indicator and into my EA?
I have a freeware indicator that paints really useful support and resistance levels on a chart that I want to incorporate into an EA. The problem is that I don't have the source code so I can't use iCustom because I don't know which buffers it uses to paint the lines. I did try to interrogate the indicator using a script I wrote, and it did work for other indicators, but not this one. I've looked at other S&R level indicators, but none of them seem to generate ones that are this good. Or at least this useful to my strategy. Am I missing something obvious here? How can I get the data out of the indicator and into my EA?
I think it is, although they are background objects. They don't show up in the objects list. Is there a way to read off chart object positions into an EA?
DrBeardface:
I think it is, although they are hidden objects. They don't show up in the objects list. Is there a way to read off chart object positions into an EA?
I think it is, although they are hidden objects. They don't show up in the objects list. Is there a way to read off chart object positions into an EA?
Just unhide them.
DrBeardface:Yes, there is a pretty easy way to deal with it.
I think it is, although they are hidden objects. They don't show up in the objects list. Is there a way to read off chart object positions into an EA?
I think it is, although they are hidden objects. They don't show up in the objects list. Is there a way to read off chart object positions into an EA?
Sorry, I meant background objects. So the lines are visible, but they're not listen in the object list. When I hover over them the label says "Value1 0.7985" or whatever the level is. But short of manually updating the EA with those levels I don't see how I can use those values.
DrBeardface:We know what you mean. It makes no difference for an EA.
Sorry, I meant background objects. So the lines are visible, but they're not listen in the object list. When I hover over them the label says "Value1 0.7985" or whatever the level is. But short of manually updating the EA with those levels I don't see how I can use those values.
Sorry, I meant background objects. So the lines are visible, but they're not listen in the object list. When I hover over them the label says "Value1 0.7985" or whatever the level is. But short of manually updating the EA with those levels I don't see how I can use those values.
Petr Nosek:Great, how exactly?
Yes, there is a pretty easy way to deal with it.
Yes, there is a pretty easy way to deal with it.
DrBeardface:Don't care if the objects are hidden or in the background. You can read all properties of object by using ObjectGet...() function.
Sorry, I meant background objects. So the lines are visible, but they're not listen in the object list. When I hover over them the label says "Value1 0.7985" or whatever the level is. But short of manually updating the EA with those levels I don't see how I can use those values.
Sorry, I meant background objects. So the lines are visible, but they're not listen in the object list. When I hover over them the label says "Value1 0.7985" or whatever the level is. But short of manually updating the EA with those levels I don't see how I can use those values.
DrBeardface:I haven't seen your indicator therefore I can't say how exactly.
Great, how exactly?
Great, how exactly?
Hi guys,
So here is a screen shot of what I'm looking at.
If I use the ObjectGet function I would assume that the object name would be either FML_SupRes or Value1. Problem is that all of resistance levels are called Value1 and all of the support levels are called Value2. So how does the ObjectGet function know the difference between the different levels shown in the chart?
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