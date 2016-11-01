What does Value2, Value3 mean in Stochastic Indicator
Just look at the code?
...So - I guess,I have no mt5 yet - Buffers 0,1 are drawn and 2,3 can be seen in the DataWindow.
//--- indicator buffers mapping
SetIndexBuffer(0,ExtMainBuffer,INDICATOR_DATA);
SetIndexBuffer(1,ExtSignalBuffer,INDICATOR_DATA);
SetIndexBuffer(2,ExtHighesBuffer,INDICATOR_CALCULATIONS);
SetIndexBuffer(3,ExtLowesBuffer,INDICATOR_CALCULATIONS);
...
PlotIndexSetString(0,PLOT_LABEL,"Main");
PlotIndexSetString(1,PLOT_LABEL,"Signal");
...
//--- indicator buffers mapping
SetIndexBuffer(0,ExtMainBuffer,INDICATOR_DATA);
SetIndexBuffer(1,ExtSignalBuffer,INDICATOR_DATA);
SetIndexBuffer(2,ExtHighesBuffer,INDICATOR_CALCULATIONS);
SetIndexBuffer(3,ExtLowesBuffer,INDICATOR_CALCULATIONS);
...
PlotIndexSetString(0,PLOT_LABEL,"Main");
PlotIndexSetString(1,PLOT_LABEL,"Signal");
...
dimitarsd:In case of that indicator it is the signal line value
But I can't understand why there are different names for "Value" -> Value1, Value2, Value3 ... ? Furthermore sometimes the Time is the same (for example 08:00) but I have 2 values - Value2 and Value3 with different numbers.
I use this values as part of my strategy and there are important so I'll really appreciate if somebody can help me, because I didn't find any information so far.
Hi guys,
I am developing an Indicator using Stochastic oscillator. I just notice that when I pass through the Main line or the Signal line with the mouse I get a pop-up with some info: name, time and value
But I can't understand why there are different names for "Value" -> Value1, Value2, Value3 ... ? Furthermore sometimes the Time is the same (for example 08:00) but I have 2 values - Value2 and Value3 with different numbers.
I use this values as part of my strategy and there are important so I'll really appreciate if somebody can help me, because I didn't find any information so far.
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Hi guys,
I am developing an Indicator using Stochastic oscillator. I just notice that when I pass through the Main line or the Signal line with the mouse I get a pop-up with some info: name, time and value
But I can't understand why there are different names for "Value" -> Value1, Value2, Value3 ... ? Furthermore sometimes the Time is the same (for example 08:00) but I have 2 values - Value2 and Value3 with different numbers.
I use this values as part of my strategy and there are important so I'll really appreciate if somebody can help me, because I didn't find any information so far.