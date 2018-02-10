Pending order is only allowing me to adjust by 2 decimal places.
When I try to set a pending order, it is only allowing me to adjust to 2 decimal places.
How can I increase this from 2 decimal places?
I only recently reinstalled this on my mac os using play on mac. Could this be a glitch?
I'm using an IFCMarkets Demo account.
Thank you for your time.
As you can see on the chart that you posted, your Symbol (#L-BARC) has just two decimal places (Bid 192.32). You cannot increase this.
I tried all available Symbols, and none of them are allowing me to trade properly..
Can you tell me which symbol I should be using and how to access it?
It'd odd because I made trades to the 5th decimal place just the day before..
I tried all available Symbols, and none of them are allowing me to trade properly..
Can you tell me which symbol I should be using and how to access it?
It'd odd because I made trades to the 5th decimal place just the day before..
Could you post a picture like in your first post but with (for example) EURUSD instead of #L-BARC ?
Yes. The top image is what it looks like when I click New Order for EURUSD. The bottom image what what my symbol options are for the order.
I think the problem may have something to do with me trying to run Metatrader 4 on PlayOnMac for MacOS..
Yes. The top image is what it looks like when I click New Order for EURUSD. The bottom image what what my symbol options are for the order.
I think the problem may have something to do with me trying to run Metatrader 4 on PlayOnMac for MacOS..
Last attempt: Check if your Symbols are enabled (Ctrl+U). If the icon in front of the Symbol is gray (this mean your Symbol is hidden) you have to select the Symbol and then click on button "Show Symbol". Symbols, you want to use, must have yellow icons.
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When I try to set a pending order, it is only allowing me to adjust to 2 decimal places.
How can I increase this from 2 decimal places?
I only recently reinstalled this on my mac os using play on mac. Could this be a glitch?
I'm using an IFCMarkets Demo account.
Thank you for your time.