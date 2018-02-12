How to export quotes from MetaTrader 5?
Pierre Rougier:Maybe by creating/using excell files (*.csv) or text files (*.txt)
Thanks,
Hello,
How to export quotes from MetaTrader 5?
Thanks,
Pierre
I think I found what I am looking for :
https://www.mql5.com/en/code/1252
Need :
https://www.mql5.com/en/code/1251
sHistoryExport - handy script to export the historical data in the МetaТrader 4 format
- votes: 42
- 2012.12.19
- Andrey Khatimlianskii
- www.mql5.com
Script for historical data export. Problems with history in MetaTrader 4? Load the detailed history of any depth from MetaTrader 5! Load script in the "terminal_data_folder\MQL5\scripts\". Load libraries CheckHistoryString to the "terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Include\komposter\". Compile the script. Step 2: Set the depth of the history Go to the...
Good
I will try, I think it's easier.
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/206432
Choose :
Menu/View/Symbols/Bars
MetaTrader 5 Platform Beta Build 1625: Custom financial instruments
- 2017.06.29
- www.mql5.com
MetaTrader 5 Platform Beta Build 1625: Custom financial instruments The updated version of the MetaTrader 5 platform will be released on Friday, Ju...
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Hello,
How to export quotes from MetaTrader 5?
Thanks,
Pierre