How to export quotes from MetaTrader 5?

New comment
 

Hello,

How to export quotes from MetaTrader 5?

Thanks,
Pierre

 
Pierre Rougier:

Hello,

How to export quotes from MetaTrader 5?

Thanks,
Pierre

Maybe by creating/using excell files (*.csv) or text files (*.txt)
 

I think I found what I am looking for : 

https://www.mql5.com/en/code/1252

Need :

https://www.mql5.com/en/code/1251

https://www.mql5.com/en/code/1250

sHistoryExport - handy script to export the historical data in the МetaТrader 4 format
sHistoryExport - handy script to export the historical data in the МetaТrader 4 format
  • votes: 42
  • 2012.12.19
  • Andrey Khatimlianskii
  • www.mql5.com
Script for historical data export. Problems with history in MetaTrader 4? Load the detailed history of any depth from MetaTrader 5! Load script in the "terminal_data_folder\MQL5\scripts\". Load libraries CheckHistoryString to the "terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Include\komposter\". Compile the script.  Step 2: Set the depth of the history Go to the...
 
Good
 

I will try, I think it's easier.

https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/206432


Choose :

Menu/View/Symbols/Bars

Menu/View/Symbols/Bars

MetaTrader 5 Platform Beta Build 1625: Custom financial instruments
MetaTrader 5 Platform Beta Build 1625: Custom financial instruments
  • 2017.06.29
  • www.mql5.com
MetaTrader 5 Platform Beta Build 1625: Custom financial instruments The updated version of the MetaTrader 5 platform will be released on Friday, Ju...
 

Hi,

Export bars seen  OK.

Import M1 datas works, import D1 datas dont work.


New comment