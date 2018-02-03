Strategy tester slow on 12 Cores High End PC, is there any way to make it fast?
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
MetaTrader 5 on Intel Xeon Phi 7250 - 272 cores within a single computer
MetaQuotes Software Corp., 2018.02.01 17:01The obtained results are quite interesting:
Note that this is a single crystal on the motherboard making it similar to a normal CPU.
CPU - 2 500 EUR, fully prepared server - 5 500 EUR.
Thanks but I couldn't understand anything, in my PC the MT5 took only 25% from CPU not more:
Not sure what could be the issue, but it are the Strategy tester agents which does the testing operations, not the Terminal.
Alain Verleyen:
On your first screenshot it seems it's still downloading data for 'All symbols in Market watch '. The download is not multi-threaded so probably the other threads are just waiting the data. Once you will have all them it will be faster.
Thanks Enrique.
Comes a point it's no longer about CPU. It's about the network. You have to wait for the whole data from all pairs to be downloaded first.
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Hi,
I am testing an EA on 28 Pairs and my PC is new High End PC with 12 Core CPU and M.2 SSD up to 3GB Read Speed and 2 GB Write Speed, but I must wait many hours each time to finish the test, is there any way to make the process faster?
Best regards