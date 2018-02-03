Strategy tester slow on 12 Cores High End PC, is there any way to make it fast?

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Hi,


I am testing an EA on 28 Pairs and my PC is new High End PC with 12 Core CPU and M.2 SSD up to 3GB Read Speed and 2 GB Write Speed, but I must wait many hours each time to finish the test, is there any way to make the process faster?

 


Best regards

 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

MetaTrader 5 on Intel Xeon Phi 7250 - 272 cores within a single computer

MetaQuotes Software Corp., 2018.02.01 17:01

The obtained results are quite interesting:

Note that this is a single crystal on the motherboard making it similar to a normal CPU.

CPU - 2 500 EUR, fully prepared server - 5 500 EUR.


 
Sergey Golubev:

Thanks but I couldn't understand anything, in my PC  the MT5 took only 25% from CPU not more:


 


Not sure what could be the issue, but it are the Strategy tester agents which does the testing operations, not the Terminal.

 
 
High current drawdown in 33% indicates the absence of risk limitation
 
Alain Verleyen:

You always provide the best answers :) but I think there is a problem in the website, I see only an empty comment from you.



Regards

 

Alain Verleyen:

On your first screenshot it seems it's still downloading data for 'All symbols in Market watch '. The download is not multi-threaded so probably the other threads are just waiting the data. Once you will have all them it will be faster.

 
Enrique Dangeroux:

Thanks Enrique.

 
Alain Verleyen:

Thanks Enrique.

Thank you very much, (The download is not multi-threaded) very important information.

 

Comes a point it's no longer about CPU. It's about the network. You have to wait for the whole data from all pairs to be downloaded first.

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