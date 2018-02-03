Strategy tester slow on 12 Cores High End PC, is there any way to make it fast? - page 2

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Icham Aidibe:

Comes a point it's no longer about CPU. It's about the network. You have to wait for the whole data from all pairs to be downloaded first.

Thanks, now I understand that the download not working on multi core and I must wait it to finish.


Regards

 
Tarik Aljanabi:

Thanks, now I understand that the download not working on multi core and I must wait it to finish.


Regards

Sure. Then mind the data quality if you're using the real tick mode. It's a relatively new feature ... 


 
Icham Aidibe:

Sure. Then mind the data quality if you're using the real tick mode. It's a relatively new feature ... 


Yes I am using (Every tick based on real ticks), really it's nice feature and now we don't need to buy the tick data.

My test going 99% and 100% from processor, seems it finished downloading.

 


Regards

 

I have also an indicator with 28 currencies I planned to turn one day as a EA, but even as an indicator, it's not easy - let me know here how it's going on ! 

 
Icham Aidibe:

I have also an indicator with 28 currencies I planned to turn one day as a EA, but even as an indicator, it's not easy - let me know here how it's going on ! 

I don't know what's happen with my test, I left it working all the night (about 10 hours) and the CPU usage was 100% but no results, the tester already told me there are 4 from 28 are finished but no results, I stopped it and started it again.

 
Tarik Aljanabi:

I don't know what's happen with my test, I left it working all the night (about 10 hours) and the CPU usage was 100% but no results, the tester already told me there are 4 from 28 are finished but no results, I stopped it and started it again.

Try to use the every tick mode, it should go faster ! 

 
Icham Aidibe:

Try to use the every tick mode, it should go faster ! 

Many EA's made millions in every tick mode but lose millions in Every tick based on real ticks, now I found the real problem and I asked for solution here: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/226598

How to fix Zigzag.mql5 Error code 4806? double high or low problem stopped my EA
How to fix Zigzag.mql5 Error code 4806? double high or low problem stopped my EA
  • 2018.02.03
  • www.mql5.com
Hi, I am not a Professional in coding and I created an EA based on ZigZag and When I tested the EA I received the error code 4806 and the tester b...
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