Strategy tester slow on 12 Cores High End PC, is there any way to make it fast? - page 2
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Comes a point it's no longer about CPU. It's about the network. You have to wait for the whole data from all pairs to be downloaded first.
Thanks, now I understand that the download not working on multi core and I must wait it to finish.
Regards
Thanks, now I understand that the download not working on multi core and I must wait it to finish.
Regards
Sure. Then mind the data quality if you're using the real tick mode. It's a relatively new feature ...
Sure. Then mind the data quality if you're using the real tick mode. It's a relatively new feature ...
Yes I am using (Every tick based on real ticks), really it's nice feature and now we don't need to buy the tick data.
My test going 99% and 100% from processor, seems it finished downloading.
Regards
I have also an indicator with 28 currencies I planned to turn one day as a EA, but even as an indicator, it's not easy - let me know here how it's going on !
I have also an indicator with 28 currencies I planned to turn one day as a EA, but even as an indicator, it's not easy - let me know here how it's going on !
I don't know what's happen with my test, I left it working all the night (about 10 hours) and the CPU usage was 100% but no results, the tester already told me there are 4 from 28 are finished but no results, I stopped it and started it again.
I don't know what's happen with my test, I left it working all the night (about 10 hours) and the CPU usage was 100% but no results, the tester already told me there are 4 from 28 are finished but no results, I stopped it and started it again.
Try to use the every tick mode, it should go faster !
Try to use the every tick mode, it should go faster !
Many EA's made millions in every tick mode but lose millions in Every tick based on real ticks, now I found the real problem and I asked for solution here: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/226598