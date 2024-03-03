Anyway to make Strategy Tester use multi local cores in single process?

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Hi friend,

I am running an EA test on EURUSD using my 24 core processor but Strategy Tester using only one core and it telling me the test will finish in 33 hours so I am asking if there is anyway to add the other 23 cores to the process?

Regards


 
I have the exact same question / issue.
 
Multicore is only available when you do optimizations, the single backtest uses only one core and it couldn't be otherwise.
 
Giovanni Riccobene:
Multicore is only available when you do optimizations, the single backtest uses only one core and it couldn't be otherwise.
Thank you Giovanni,

Yes, my further enquries have also come up with the same information - basically the back-test is a single thread operation - hence it can only use 1 Core.
 
Giovanni Riccobene #:
Multicore is only available when you do optimizations, the single backtest uses only one core and it couldn't be otherwise.
Phil Vollosh #:
Thank you Giovanni,

Yes, my further enquries have also come up with the same information - basically the back-test is a single thread operation - hence it can only use 1 Core.

Thank you for you reply Giovanni!

Now a new question arises: If it is possible to do optimization without changing anything from the settings and basically not doing an actual optimization (but just backtest through it) so we could trick it to use all cores?

[Deleted]  
ssaasslata #: Now a new question arises: If it is possible to do optimization without changing anything from the settings and basically not doing an actual optimization (but just backtest through it) so we could trick it to use all cores?

No! It is still just a single pass that will run in a single thread.

Just think about it for a moment! Your EA is "single threaded" by design. It is not like your EA was designed to be a parallel processing program.

It was designed and coded as a singular sequential process, so obviously it will ALWAYS run as a singular sequencial process.

 
Fernando Carreiro #:

No! It is still just a single pass that will run in a single thread.

Just think about it for a moment! Your EA is "single threaded" by design. It is not like your EA was designed to be a parallel processing program.

It was designed and coded as a singular sequential process, so obviously it will ALWAYS run as a singular sequencial process.

Hello, I have a question regarding the cores.

Is it possible to change the default core used by MT5 with another one of the available cores?

Let's say I want to run 2 different Backtests on 2 different MT5 installed on my laptop.

(I'm not talking about Optimisation, I'm talking about 2 different Backtests on different time period for example).

If I do so, both MT5 versions uses the same Core01.

Is it possible to make the second MT5 pick the Core02 instead?

Thanks in advance for your answers guys.
 
I have 2 identical machines with different Xeon CPU. One works with all 24 threads, one half only 20 (instead of 40). Strange.
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