strategy tester speed
there is no option to put check sign or un-check the visual mode in MT4 build 940 !
also no option to change the speed in strategy tester while back-testing.
How can I made such a ridiculous mistake !!
I truly apologize for the inconvenience that occurred.
Best regards
No inconvenience - I noticed on 2 different platforms that the default window height hid the visual mode.
I'm not sure why MetaQuotes did that....
I don't have the option to control the speed when backtesting, any advice?
Jabbare Conyers #: I don't have the option to control the speed when backtesting, any advice?
Adjust the Size of the sub-window:
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Hi friends,
Does anyone know how I can speed up the strategy tester when testing an EA?
Is there any way to get the final result without using visual mode ?
best wishes,