strategy tester speed

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Hi friends,

Does anyone know how I can speed up the strategy tester when testing an EA?

Is there any way to get the final result without using visual mode ? 

best wishes, 

 
parham.trader:

Is there any way to get the final result without using visual mode ? 

Un-check Visual Mode
 

there is no option to put check sign or un-check the visual mode in MT4 build 940 !

also no option to change the speed in strategy tester while back-testing. 

 
parham.trader:

there is no option to put check sign or un-check the visual mode in MT4 build 940 !

also no option to change the speed in strategy tester while back-testing. 

Are you sure you don't need to make the strategy tester window a little taller?

Works fine here (Build 940)

 

 

How can I made such a ridiculous mistake !! 

I truly apologize for the inconvenience that occurred.

Best regards 

 

No inconvenience - I noticed on 2 different platforms that the default window height hid the visual mode.

I'm not sure why MetaQuotes did that....

 
I don't have the option to control the speed when backtesting, any advice?
[Deleted]  
Jabbare Conyers #: I don't have the option to control the speed when backtesting, any advice?

Adjust the Size of the sub-window:


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